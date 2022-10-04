Radio Host Kendra G Accuses DaniLeigh Of Trying To Have Her Removed From Interview: 'You Ain't Going To B. Simone Me'

Read full article on original website
Bre Tiesi, Mother of Nick Cannon’s Son, Legendary, Tells Critics To Mind Their Business
Social media was on a mission to find out if Nick Cannon was adhering to his fatherly duties. A DM from a social media commenter recently sent Bre Tiesi, mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, into clap-back mode after she may have said a bit too much regarding the comedian’s physical and financial efforts with their 2-month-old child.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Coolio appeared happy and healthy in photos taken just DAYS before his sudden death at age 59 as he posed with a female fan in a Texas airport
Coolio has been seen in new images taken on September 23, which was just days before he died at the age of 59. On Friday photos of the Gangsta's Paradise rapper showed him happy and healthy in a cap and sunglasses with a black-and-beige zip-up jacket while in an airport in Houston, Texas.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell Shares The Alleged 'Pure Truth' About Their Latest Season
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell shed light on her relationship with Jibri, and it sounds quite different from what played out on TV.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website
"But let me be clear," Erick Adame wrote, "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them" A New York City meteorologist is speaking out — and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website. In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site. "I have recently been terminated from my job...
Keke ‘Wagon-Draggin’ Wyatt Makes That Thang ThunderCLAP In Viral Clip, Sets Off Strong Gusts Of Twerk Wind Across Social Media
R&B songstress/Mother of 11 Keke Wyatt claps her colossal cakes during viral performance that sparked hilarious chaos across social media
Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused
Update: As of September 29, 2022, the posts referenced below, which appeared on Britney Spears’s Instagram account, have been deleted. We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG
Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
AdWeek
St. Louis Anchor Caught in Expletive Filled Off-Air Rant Calling Co-Host ‘Stupid’ and a ‘Bad Mom’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust was caught in an off-air rant insulting and making sexist remarks to his radio co-host last week. The...
“The Hair Tales” Celebrates Black Womanhood
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney’s Onyx Collective jointly revealed the official series trailer for “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture, and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. “The Hair Tales” is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey, and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style, and purpose.
Fans cheer as new 'Scooby-Doo' depicts Velma as queer: 'I'm crushing big-time, Daphne!'
In a "new Scooby-Doo" Halloween special released Tuesday Velma, crushes on another female character, a costume designer named Coco Diablo.
Watch Beyoncé’s New Visual Featuring “Summer Renaissance”
Two months off the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a clip featuring “Summer Renaissance.” The Mark Romanek–directed visual is described as a “brand campaign anthem film” for Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Watch below. Beyoncé initially “decided...
Emily Clarkson: Everything You Need To Know About Jeremy Clarkson’s Daughter
Emily Clarkson is the daughter of Jeremy Clarkson and his ex-wife Frances Cain. She was born on 21 July 1994 and is currently married to Alex Andrew with a baby on the way. Emily may not be following in her father’s footsteps into the world of cars, but instead pursuing her own career as a writer with her blog Pretty Normal Me (now unpublished from the web), and a published book under the same name.
Marsai Martin Shows Off Her Immaculate Fine-Line Rose Tattoo
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin took fans by surprise on Sept. 29 after sharing a video of her getting a mystery tattoo. The clip, which was casually posted in the middle of a photo gallery on Instagram, shows the actor lying down at a parlor — while on her phone, presumably to distract herself from the pain — while her tattoo artist works in the background.
blavity.com
Kanye West Goes Full MAGA Mode In 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt During Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show
Ye, known better by his birth name, Kanye West, is known for many things — his creative prowess, infamous romantic relationships, and affinity for controversial fashion statements. The rapper has made his fair share of the latter over the years, and recently did so again during a surprise fashion show for his Yeezy brand in Paris on Monday.
blavity.com
Get To Know KenTheMan: 10 Things To Note About The Houston Rap Star
KenTheMan is one of the many rising stars who will be spotlighted at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which will air on Tuesday, Oct. 4. In fact, KenTheMan, real name Kentavia Miller, will get the chance to show off her skills in the form of a “digital-exclusive” cypher alongside Armani Caesar, Nana, Navelle Hice, OT The Real and Yung Pooda, according to a BET press release.
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
