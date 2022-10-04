Read full article on original website
Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission is asking the public to help decide whether the state should regulate air pollution from large dairy operations. The request follows a petition filed in August by nearly two dozen environmental, farming and public health groups asking that the state do something to monitor emissions from dairies with 700 or more cows held in an industrial operation, know as confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
Oregon is likely to face more cases of a deadly bird flu with fall migrations of geese, pelicans and other birds, state agriculture officials say. The state’s latest cases were announced by the Oregon Department of Agriculture in noncommercial flocks of chickens and ducks in Tillamook and Douglas counties. So far, 14 flocks in Coos, Deschutes, Lane, Linn, Polk, Tillamook and Douglas counties have been infected. Officials have euthanized all of the birds – nearly 1,300 – to prevent the virus from spreading.
