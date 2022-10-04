Read full article on original website
PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Rantoul
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost three of its last four matches. Its latest loss was via 25-15, 25-18 score against Rantoul on Tuesday. It came one day after the Panthers won in three sets at Herscher. “We’ve been pretty hot and cold the past couple of...
Two PBL cross country runners earn all-conference status
Two Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers cross country runners left the Illinois Prairie Conference Meet with individual hardware on Tuesday evening. Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Trixie Johnson finished fourth in the three-mile race held on the campus of The High School of St. Thomas More. Johnson finished the race in 18 minutes, :51.3 seconds. She was the top PBL finisher in the conference meet.
Maddison DeOrnellas wins girls’ race for PBL JH cross country at home meet
PAXTON – Maddison DeOrnellas of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished first with a time of 13:42 in a home meet held Tuesday. Audrey McCoy finished seventh with a time of 14:27 and Kyla Franckey finished 10th with a time of 14:46. Iris Latimer finished 18th with a time of 15:25, Brooklyn Stafford finished 21st with a time of 15:47, Tessa Boehme finished 30th with a time of 16:28, Addison Quinn finished 31st with a time of 16:29, Avery Curry finished 47th with a time of 17:28, Emmy Bagwell finished 53rd with a time of 18:51, Ainsley Niewold finished 57th with a time of 19:49 and Skye Mills finished 61st with a time of 28:46.
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 9-0 over Blue Ridge in record-setting regular-season finale
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team’s regular-season finale was a record-setting one. The Bunnies’ first goal in a 9-0 victory Wednesday over Blue Ridge was scored by Chase Minion with 34:52 left in the first half. Seth Kollross was credited with an assist on the goal.
PBL football looks to get back on track at Monticello
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is entering its second week of being one win away from clinching an eighth straight playoff appearance. The Panthers are eligible for the playoff spot due to winning their first five games, but a sixth win would clinch it for a PBL team that has 24 tiebreaker points, the lowest number among six 5-1 teams in Class 3A.
GCMS eighth-grade girls basketball improves to 7-0
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team improved to 7-0 with a 22-14 win over LeRoy on Tuesday. Lily Sizemore and Avery Hyatt led the Falcons with eight points apiece. In a 39-26 win Monday, Oct. 3, over Tri-Valley as Sizemore had 26 points while Isabelle...
PBL volleyball wins in three sets over Herscher
HERSCHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 over Herscher on Monday. Bailey Bruns had 14 kills and four digs for PBL (10-7) while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists, two kills and six digs, Araya Stack had 12 digs, five aces and two assists, Gracelyn Greenburg had five kills and one block, Aubree Gooden had six kills and one dig.
Cissna Park volleyball wins in two sets over Oakwood
FITHIAN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team won 25-19, 25-10 over Oakwood on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli led Cissna Park (22-3, 7-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) in kill with eight while Sophie Duis and Addison Lucht each had five kills. Lucht and Tricia Karas had four and three aces, respectively.
GCMS football seeks to end losing skid at home against Tri-Valley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team is in the midst of its toughest four-game stretch of the season. The Falcons entered that stretch with a 3-1 record, but have since lost two in a row to state-ranked opponents. They will host the Associated Press’ No. 7-ranked Class 2A team in Tri-Valley next Friday before hosting a 4-2 Forreston team on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 1-0 over Oakwood/Salt Fork
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 1-0 over Oakwood/Salt Fork on Tuesday. Zach Barnes scored in the 60th minute off a Connor Ray assist for the lone goal. The Bunnies (17-4-1) had 10 shots on goal while Sid Pfoff had nine keeper saves. Fisher/GCMS 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork.
PBL Junior High School girls basketball teams beat Tri-Point
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 30-14 over Tri-Point on Monday. Hallee Johnson led the Panthers with 13 points while Kylie Rust added six points and Grace Mullins had four points. Cora Busby, Audrey McCoy and Mikayla Ware each had two points and Emmy Bagwell had one point.
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition
MAROA — Before Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was housed in its current building, that building was the high school. Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.
Illinois DC Ryan Walters addresses name being mentioned for Colorado vacancy
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters commented on having his name thrown into the Colorado head coaching job conversation on Monday. Walters made his stance clear, however, and showed no interest in the job at the moment. “My home is in Savoy, Illinois,” he said, according to 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. “And...
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw a car driving southbound and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the tractor.
“There’s got to be a better way.” Concerned families discuss potential changes in Champaign Schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “What’s kind-of the worst thing you can do for a kid’s academic performance and their emotional well-being is to move their school forcibly,” Jeff Hoover said. That’s why some families in the Unit 4 Champaign School District are taking action. The district wants to make some big changes – including sending […]
