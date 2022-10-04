Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Pierre Wins First Girls Tennis State Championship
RAPID CITY – Champions!. In a first for the program, Pierre Governor Girls Tennis captured the SDHSAA Girls Class A Tennis State Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Sioux Park. Pierre scored 506.5 points, 109.5 ahead of St. Thomas More. After all six singles players and all three doubles teams...
drgnews.com
Vermillion Cruises To Class A Boys Golf Title
ABERDEEN – Vermillion won its first boys golf team state championship since 2007 Tuesday, taking the SDHSAA Class A Boys Golf State Championship at Moccasin Creek Country Club. The Tanagers shot 614 (+38) to cruise to a 24-stroke win over Aberdeen Roncalli (638). Keeton Newborg of Tea Area won...
drgnews.com
Augustana Coaching Legend Krauth To Retire
SIOUX FALLS – Augustana women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday that this upcoming season will be his last as the Vikings’ head coach. Krauth has been Augustana’s head coach for 33 seasons and has led Augustana to 14 Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, including to the Final Four in 2013. The program had never made an NCAA Tournament before Krauth arrived.
drgnews.com
Harrisburg Wins First Boys Golf Team Championship
MITCHELL – A fast start on Monday propelled the Harrisburg Tigers to the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship, which was completed Tuesday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. The Tigers won their first boys golf team championship in school history. Harrisburg finished 36 holes at 11-over-par, but the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Pierre 2nd After 18 Holes Of Boys State AA Golf
MITCHELL – Pierre’s exciting sophomore golfers are in contention at state golf, but have ground to make up. Pierre Governor Boys Golf shot six-over-par 294 Monday and stands in second place after the first round of the SDHSAA Boys Class AA State Golf Tournament at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course.
drgnews.com
Stevens Runs Past Governors In Boys Soccer Playoffs
RAPID CITY – Besides a good draw with Huron, the season ended not so well for Pierre Governor Boys Soccer, culminating in a first-round playoff loss. Trenton Policky scored the game-winning goal with just over 25 minutes left Tuesday as the Stevens Raiders defeated Pierre 3-1 at Sioux Park Stadium in the first round of the SDHSAA Boys Class AA Soccer playoffs.
drgnews.com
SD FFA Foundation Blue Jacket Program provides 3,000th jacket; DRG sponsored jackets went to members of the Highmore and Selby Area FFA Chapters
The South Dakota FFA Foundation is celebrating 15 years of its Blue Jacket Program. This month (Oct. 2022), the Foundation awarded 404 state FFA members from 81 chapters their own FFA jacket– including the 3000th jacket to a member. DRG Media Group sponsors two jackets each year with the...
drgnews.com
Final Fort Pierre First Thursday event of the year is tonight
The last Fort Pierre First Thursday event of 2022 will be held this evening (Oct. 6, 2022) at Fischers Lilly Park. Arielle McRoberts with Fort Pierre Tourism says activities take place from 5:30pm-8pm (CST), with the movie “Halloweentown” starting at 8pm. Picnic tables are available in the park,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com
Blood drive in Fort Pierre nets 44 units; Next LifeServe event in Pierre/Fort Pierre will be Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive
LifeServe Blood Center and the Stanley County High School National Honor Society teamed up to hold LifeServe’s first blood drive in the Fort Pierre/Pierre area since taking over as the sole supplier of blood products for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre at the beginning of this year.
drgnews.com
Ticket sales now open for annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner
Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner to be held Nov. 5, 2022, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are required for this event. Each year, the Casey Tibbs Foundation pays tribute to six individuals who...
drgnews.com
Political signs can’t start being displayed in Fort Pierre and Pierre city limits until Sunday
People involved in political campaigns are in high gear working to persuade voters to vote for their particular cause or candidate. But, Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says it’s still too early for campaign signs to be up within city limits. Fort Pierre city ordinance also says political signs...
drgnews.com
Stanley County High School Honor Society hosting community blood drive today; Last chance to donate and still be eligible for Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive
LifeServe Blood Center and the Stanley County High School National Honor Society are hosting a blood drive today (Oct. 4. 2022) from 12:30-5:15pm CT in the old high school gym in Fort Pierre. LifeServe Territory Representative Abbie Arneson says they still have openings for donors to come in. Arneson says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drgnews.com
Passenger numbers climb from August to September at Pierre Regional Airport
1365 people flew out of the Pierre Regional Airport last month (Sept. 2022). City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says it’s been a good year for commercial air traffic. Not only is it a busy time of year at the Pierre Airport, Huizenga says it’s an affordable time. Denver Air...
drgnews.com
Preferred deadline for legislative page applications is Friday; Final deadline is Oct. 21
Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) is the preferred deadline for South Dakota high school students to submit applications to the Legislative Research Council to serve as pages for the 2023 Legislative Session. The final deadline is Oct. 21. Pages are appointed to serve in the House of Representatives or the Senate...
drgnews.com
Burned breakfast causes brief evacuation for some staying at Days Inn in Pierre this morning
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Days Inn around 6am today (Oct. 5, 2022), but Chief Ian Paul says no one was injured and there was no damage.
drgnews.com
Proposed carbon capture and storage pipeline project would make participating ethanol plants more environmentally friendly
Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions and the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant at Onida invited media, legislators and various other folks to take a tour yesterday (Oct. 4, 2022) in an effort to provide more information about the carbon capture pipeline Summit is proposing to build. Summit’s storage project would connect...
drgnews.com
Pierre burning tree pile today; Will likely smolder for a few days
The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Oct. 4, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission to discuss highway and bridge improvement plan, ambulance service during meeting this evening
The Stanley County Commission meets at 5pm CT (Sept. 13, 2022) in their board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Transportation Plan. Emergency Medical Services Agreement. The meeting is open to the public.
drgnews.com
GPS equipment, wastewater plant redesign on agenda for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets tonight (Oct. 4, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. Request to Purchase GPS Software and Equipment – Landfill. Wastewater Plant Redesign Project – Change Order #2. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Contract.
drgnews.com
Harrold man arrested after incident at Pierre apartment building last night
A 32 year old man from Harrold is facing charges stemming from an incident about 11 o’clock last night (Oct. 3, 2022) in Pierre. DeAndre Casey has been charged with First Degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing an Officer, and Intentional Damage to Property. Information from the Pierre Police Department...
Comments / 0