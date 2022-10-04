ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

Pierre Wins First Girls Tennis State Championship

RAPID CITY – Champions!. In a first for the program, Pierre Governor Girls Tennis captured the SDHSAA Girls Class A Tennis State Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Sioux Park. Pierre scored 506.5 points, 109.5 ahead of St. Thomas More. After all six singles players and all three doubles teams...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Vermillion Cruises To Class A Boys Golf Title

ABERDEEN – Vermillion won its first boys golf team state championship since 2007 Tuesday, taking the SDHSAA Class A Boys Golf State Championship at Moccasin Creek Country Club. The Tanagers shot 614 (+38) to cruise to a 24-stroke win over Aberdeen Roncalli (638). Keeton Newborg of Tea Area won...
VERMILLION, SD
drgnews.com

Augustana Coaching Legend Krauth To Retire

SIOUX FALLS – Augustana women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday that this upcoming season will be his last as the Vikings’ head coach. Krauth has been Augustana’s head coach for 33 seasons and has led Augustana to 14 Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, including to the Final Four in 2013. The program had never made an NCAA Tournament before Krauth arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Harrisburg Wins First Boys Golf Team Championship

MITCHELL – A fast start on Monday propelled the Harrisburg Tigers to the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship, which was completed Tuesday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. The Tigers won their first boys golf team championship in school history. Harrisburg finished 36 holes at 11-over-par, but the...
HARRISBURG, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre 2nd After 18 Holes Of Boys State AA Golf

MITCHELL – Pierre’s exciting sophomore golfers are in contention at state golf, but have ground to make up. Pierre Governor Boys Golf shot six-over-par 294 Monday and stands in second place after the first round of the SDHSAA Boys Class AA State Golf Tournament at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Stevens Runs Past Governors In Boys Soccer Playoffs

RAPID CITY – Besides a good draw with Huron, the season ended not so well for Pierre Governor Boys Soccer, culminating in a first-round playoff loss. Trenton Policky scored the game-winning goal with just over 25 minutes left Tuesday as the Stevens Raiders defeated Pierre 3-1 at Sioux Park Stadium in the first round of the SDHSAA Boys Class AA Soccer playoffs.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Final Fort Pierre First Thursday event of the year is tonight

The last Fort Pierre First Thursday event of 2022 will be held this evening (Oct. 6, 2022) at Fischers Lilly Park. Arielle McRoberts with Fort Pierre Tourism says activities take place from 5:30pm-8pm (CST), with the movie “Halloweentown” starting at 8pm. Picnic tables are available in the park,...
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Stanley County High School Honor Society hosting community blood drive today; Last chance to donate and still be eligible for Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive

LifeServe Blood Center and the Stanley County High School National Honor Society are hosting a blood drive today (Oct. 4. 2022) from 12:30-5:15pm CT in the old high school gym in Fort Pierre. LifeServe Territory Representative Abbie Arneson says they still have openings for donors to come in. Arneson says...
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre burning tree pile today; Will likely smolder for a few days

The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Oct. 4, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Harrold man arrested after incident at Pierre apartment building last night

A 32 year old man from Harrold is facing charges stemming from an incident about 11 o’clock last night (Oct. 3, 2022) in Pierre. DeAndre Casey has been charged with First Degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing an Officer, and Intentional Damage to Property. Information from the Pierre Police Department...
PIERRE, SD

