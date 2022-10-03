ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penrose, CO

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Orion Owns 30,000 Mineral Acres

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ('OODH' or the 'Company') announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in Huerfano County Colorado. The property consists of a 1.56% royalty interest in 640 acres. ACREAGE...
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EPA looking for volunteers for sampling of Colorado Superfund Site

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents to participate in the EPA’s ongoing cleanup of contamination associated with the former Colorado Smelter. The organization will join state and local health departments to visit Pueblo residents impacted by the Colorado Smelter Superfund site and help residents protect themselves from lead. They […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradosun.com

Superintendent is retiring after Colorado school board president urged parents to search schools for “objectionable material”

COLORADO SPRINGS — About three months after a Colorado Springs school board president used a video posted on YouTube to urge parents to search school libraries for “objectionable material” and “take several others with you who are like-minded,” the district superintendent has decided to retire and teachers are now calling for the president to resign with some having filed formal complaints against him.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
Penrose, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Penrose, CO
Industry
coloradopolitics.com

Opposition to marijuana, psychedelic mushroom ballot questions possible in Colorado Springs-based district

School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances. Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Dark Reading

Former NSA Employee Faces Death Penalty for Selling Secrets

When he left his job as an information systems security designer with the National Security Agency, Jareh Sebastian Dalke allegedly took a few classified documents with him. Stealing — and then attempting to sell — those secret government documents could land the Colorado Springs man on death row.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Innovation#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#Estes Rockets#Select Distribution#Epic Distribution
coloradopols.com

Ganahl Finally Goes Up On Television (Barely)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl took time out from her busy schedule of making baseless allegations about “furries” in schools to film her first television ad of the cycle. You can watch the ad below after the jump…which might be about the only place you’ll see it....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KKTV

Colorado seeing lower gas prices compared to most of the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amid rising prices at the pump that has some states reaching new record highs, Colorado continues to see a steady decline. A weekly update from GasBuddy shows that in Colorado Springs, the average price per gallon fell by 3.8 cents compared to last week, now averaging $3.59/g. While that drop increases from last month to 4.7 cents per gallon, it is still 6.1 cents per gallon higher that it was a year ago.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Work on new Love’s RV Park likely to begin in 2023

Construction of a new Love’s RV Park slated to begin this year likely will be pushed into 2023 after some late-coming input from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Local officials, however, are doing everything within their power to continue to push the project to the finish line. The nearly...
CANON CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy