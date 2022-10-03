Read full article on original website
austinnews.net
Orion Owns 30,000 Mineral Acres
CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ('OODH' or the 'Company') announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in Huerfano County Colorado. The property consists of a 1.56% royalty interest in 640 acres. ACREAGE...
EPA looking for volunteers for sampling of Colorado Superfund Site
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents to participate in the EPA’s ongoing cleanup of contamination associated with the former Colorado Smelter. The organization will join state and local health departments to visit Pueblo residents impacted by the Colorado Smelter Superfund site and help residents protect themselves from lead. They […]
coloradosun.com
Superintendent is retiring after Colorado school board president urged parents to search schools for “objectionable material”
COLORADO SPRINGS — About three months after a Colorado Springs school board president used a video posted on YouTube to urge parents to search school libraries for “objectionable material” and “take several others with you who are like-minded,” the district superintendent has decided to retire and teachers are now calling for the president to resign with some having filed formal complaints against him.
Potential protest will ask for resignation of D20’s School Board President, according to flyer
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A potential protest is set to take place at the Education and Administration Office (EAC) that will call for the resignation of District 20’s School Board President, Tom Lavalley, according to a flyer that was sent to the EAC. The protest is planned to take place at the EAC located at 1110 […]
coloradopolitics.com
Opposition to marijuana, psychedelic mushroom ballot questions possible in Colorado Springs-based district
School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances. Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
Dark Reading
Former NSA Employee Faces Death Penalty for Selling Secrets
When he left his job as an information systems security designer with the National Security Agency, Jareh Sebastian Dalke allegedly took a few classified documents with him. Stealing — and then attempting to sell — those secret government documents could land the Colorado Springs man on death row.
coloradopols.com
Ganahl Finally Goes Up On Television (Barely)
Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl took time out from her busy schedule of making baseless allegations about “furries” in schools to film her first television ad of the cycle. You can watch the ad below after the jump…which might be about the only place you’ll see it....
coloradosun.com
In latest effort to staff Colorado’s prisons, CDOC is offering $7K bonuses and making TikToks
Still struggling to reverse historically low staffing numbers, the Colorado Department of Corrections is drastically raising financial incentives — up to $7,000 at some locations — and posting on TikTok to recruit correctional officers. The latest program offers $4,500 bonuses for new correctional officers and an additional $2,500...
KKTV
U.S. Attorney says it is ‘unlikely’ Colorado Springs man charged with espionage will face death penalty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man facing three violations of the espionage act was in court Wednesday for a detention hearing, which is now continued to next week. The U.S. attorney in court Wednesday said it is “not my decision to make” when referring to the maximum...
Support and shop local at Hive Kitchen Market! Your new one stop shop!
COLORADO SPRINGS- If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for delicious food, treats, and homemade goods- look no further! A new marketplace in Colorado Springs helps you support local. The Hive Kitchen Market in the Rockrimmon area is a new working commercial kitchen and marketplace. The community can buy food made in the kitchen from the […]
Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of two projects
Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of its new detention center and boulevard extension, both boasting environmental gains
ngazette.com
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
KKTV
New cancer center opening in Pueblo will offer advanced treatments to southern Colorado
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Coloradans will soon have a new option for cancer treatment. On Oct. 10, Parkview Health System in Pueblo will welcome its first patients to the new comprehensive cancer care center. Like the name suggests, the facility will offer treatments under one roof for every kind...
KKTV
Colorado seeing lower gas prices compared to most of the country
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amid rising prices at the pump that has some states reaching new record highs, Colorado continues to see a steady decline. A weekly update from GasBuddy shows that in Colorado Springs, the average price per gallon fell by 3.8 cents compared to last week, now averaging $3.59/g. While that drop increases from last month to 4.7 cents per gallon, it is still 6.1 cents per gallon higher that it was a year ago.
KKTV
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in country where homeowners stay put the shortest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs was ranked number one in the country where homeowners stay put the shortest. According to a new report by Realtor.com, Colorado Springs ranked No. 1; followed by Greenville, South Carolina, ranked No. 2; and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Knoxville, Tennessee, tied for the third and fourth ranking.
Daily Record
Work on new Love’s RV Park likely to begin in 2023
Construction of a new Love’s RV Park slated to begin this year likely will be pushed into 2023 after some late-coming input from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Local officials, however, are doing everything within their power to continue to push the project to the finish line. The nearly...
Multiple arrests in undercover operation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove two suspect names and photos that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said should not have been released as part of the undercover operation. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children […]
