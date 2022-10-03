Read full article on original website
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
travelexperta.com
7 Tips For a Solo Beach Vacation That Will Surprise You
Spending alone time on a sunny beach is so therapeutic. It is a perfect way to clear out your thoughts for a while and take a quiet moment. While most people love to go to the beach with friends, some prefer to go solo. There are reasons why an individual wants to travel alone. It gives a person a sense of independence to enjoy things even if no one is around. Going to the beach alone might also be a breather for some.
tripsavvy.com
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
drifttravel.com
Puerto Rico rebounds from Hurricane Fiona
Most all of Puerto Rico’s golf courses and resorts are fully operational following Hurricane Fiona’s landfall last week, welcome news for stakeholders and travelers to the Island this fall. Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan (SJU), Aeropuerto Internacional Mercedita (PSE) in Ponce, Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport (VQS)...
Revealed: The best-value long-haul winter sun destinations for Britons - and it's Vietnam that's cheapest, with a bottle of beer there costing just £1.78 and a 3-course meal for two £43
The best-value 2022 long-haul winter sun destinations for Britons have been revealed in a new study - and it's Hoi An in Vietnam that's number one in the ranking. It's here where their pound will stretch the furthest, followed by Cape Town in South Africa (second), Mombasa in Kenya (third), and Tokyo, Japan (fourth).
drifttravel.com
Fairmont Pacific Rim to Welcome Mexico City’s Award-Winning Hanky Panky Cocktail Bar This November
On November 2 and 3, Botanist’s Executive Chef Hector Laguna and Head Bartender Jeff Savage will welcome Mexico City’s acclaimed Hanky Panky cocktail bar, ranked No. 13 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, for a Día de los Muertos collaborative dinner and cocktail experience. For...
vinlove.net
Bai Sao – a potential beach for Phu Quoc tourism
KIEN GIANG – Phu Quoc’s “glossy once” beach is expected to have a stronger investment with a new look and stature on the international tourist map. Bai Sao used to be the pride of Phu Quoc tourism, now sending the concerns of those who love the pearl island about a land rich in potential but still not shining right.
drifttravel.com
How One Caribbean Resort is Reshaping the All-inclusive Culinary Experience
Hammock Cove Antigua is raising the bar on the all-inclusive dining experience with its new, revamped and innovative culinary program. Executive Chef Marco Festini brings Michelin-starred experience highlighting seasonal, local and sustainable ingredients taking guests on an elevated gustatory journey inspired by his roots in Italian cooking. He is also dedicated to maintaining that 60% of fruit, vegetables, fish and seafood consumed on property are sourced locally with 20% of the herbs and vegetables being grown in the hotel’s own garden—strong percentages for an island not deeply rooted in agriculture.
drifttravel.com
5 FALL DESTINATIONS: Ghosts, costumes and rum—oh my!
Pumpkin spiced lattes aren’t the only ones making a comeback this year – our favorite Halloween festivities in Belize, Barbados, Miami, San Francisco and Tuolumne County also return with more spook and spectacle this 2022!. The Caribbean isn’t only known for its tropical spirit – it also comes...
drifttravel.com
Soar Above One of the Seven Wonders of the Natural World With Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara
Adventurers are invited to unfurl their wings and take flight in a microlight aircraft high above Victoria Falls with Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara. Part of the hotel’s specially curated African Adventure Experience, guests can enjoy mesmerising views of the world’s largest waterfall from a private craft as they glide over the Zambezi River. In addition to ticking off this bucket list activity, guests can make the most of the river on a breakfast, lunch or sunset safari cruise and rapid rafting expedition. Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara’s African Adventure Experience has been designed to satisfy thrill seekers, intrepid explorers and nature lovers alike, with moments of wonderment to treasure for all time.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
No Way: Where New England Ranks in Fall Vacations for 2022
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll just start out right now by saying I'm shocked. Maybe it's naïveté or ego, but when it comes to fall travel destinations, New England isn't all that this year.
cohaitungchi.com
Great All-inclusive Cruises to Book for Your Next Vacation
On most cruise ships, your accommodations, standard meals, entertainment, and daytime activities are included in your fare. Then the nickel-and-diming begins. Want a soda? Add it to your tab. Take a Pilates class? Expect a fee. Indulge at one of the fancy specialty restaurants? There’s a charge for that, too. The extras quickly add up, often sinking hearts when the bill arrives at the vacation’s end. But there are cruises that thankfully buck this trend, with out-of-pocket expenses that are truly minimal. Alcoholic drinks, crew gratuities, and sometimes even airfare, shore excursions, and pre- or post-cruise hotel stays are included in the advertised price when you step on board one of these all-inclusive cruises.
