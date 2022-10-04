Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Cub Scouts Nadja Gasinski, foreground, and Katie Maggi prepare to ride down an incline onto sloping Leonard Place, just north of the Evanston Civic Center. The street was closed for four hours Sunday so that more than 100 girls and boys could race in the 16th annual Soap Box Derby. It’s for pack members who are 5 to 10 years old. The Cub Scouts began welcoming girls in 2018. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
How community fridges have flourished in Evanston
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a three-part series on the Evanston Community Fridges and the people behind the mutual aid effort. A year and a half ago, Evanston’s first community refrigerator popped up outside the Childcare Network of Evanston. But on the March 2021 weekend that the fridge was ready to be plugged in, a vehicle rammed it in an accident, destroying the appliance.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Part of the 1993 “Wall of Struggle & Dreams” mural painted by community residents that runs near the Yellow Line tracks at Clyde-Brummel Park. Kiela Sonya Smith was the artistic director of the piece. John Ewing was the assistant artist. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Support Our Work. Did...
evanstonroundtable.com
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses
Note from your columnist: As might have already occurred to you, this column could easily be biased in the selection process of businesses mentioned. The bias will inadvertently be influenced by who I am (a white, straight middle-aged woman). So please don’t be shy, send me an email if you want to share news about businesses opening, closing, or going through other significant changes. Thank you!
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s voting guide for the 2022 general election
The 2022 midterm elections will be held nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but there are still a lot of important deadlines coming up for Evanstonians. Illinois allows voters to register in-person or by mail through Tuesday, Oct. 11, and online through Sunday, Oct. 23. Beyond these deadlines, Illinois also has a “grace period” up to and including Election Day allowing voters to register in-person at their polling location.
evanstonroundtable.com
MashUp brings business community together on Nov. 2
The Evanston Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of MashUp, Evanston’s biggest and boldest gathering of the year, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and Evanston aficionados to engage in a spectacular one-night celebration of all that makes Evanston vibrant and unique. The event will...
evanstonroundtable.com
Tango coming to Evanston
Tango is coming to Evanston for one night on Friday, Oct. 14. This new production from Uruquay, Volver features past world champion dancers from the most prestigious international tango competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Evanston is having the United States premiere of this 10-city tour by the company Tango Lovers...
hotelnewsresource.com
Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
Tyson to move 500 jobs from Chicago, Downers Grove to Arkansas
Tyson Foods plans to move about 500 corporate employees from offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to the company’s world headquarters in Arkansas beginning early next year.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Woman’s Club of Evanston now accepting grant applications
Since 1889, The Woman’s Club of Evanston (WCE) has proudly supported organizations that make a difference in the community. This year, WCE is celebrating the 22nd year of its Community Grants Program. Each year, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in Evanston and surrounding communities are invited to submit grant applications. Since...
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger
Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
Eater
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston
Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
Family-owned jewelry store in Skokie to close after more than 100 years
A north suburban jewelry store that got its start in Chicago more than a hundred years ago is closing. Sandberg Jewelers opened in Chicago in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue.
Water Commissioner Du Buclet says water is the ‘new gold’
Inspired by her parents’ work ethic and commitment to community and family, Cook County Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner (MWRD) Kim Du Buclet is on a mission to protect the county’s fresh water systems, save monarch butterflies and fight the effects of climate change. Elected to...
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
“You really couldn’t draw up a better day than this,” said Tom Wuellner (right), who dropped by to visit friends at 717-723 Hinman Avenue. “Which is exactly why we are all lounging out here,” said Ingrid Koepcke, sitting with neighbor Stuart Katz. Their condo will be on next year’s Evanston Garden Walk for the first time. “We will pull out all the annuals in November and plant in May,” said Katz, who designed the front yard. Oh, the dogs. That’s Jackson getting affectionate with Koepcke and Leo, one of the best dog posers ever. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
