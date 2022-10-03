Read full article on original website
British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles
British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the...
In photos: Cosplayers attend 2022 New York Comic Con
Cosplayers attend New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Center on Thursday in New York City. The event runs through Sunday. New York Comic Con is an annual New York City fan convention dedicated to comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television.
The FADER
Phil Elverum announces online songwriting workshop “Music With Voice”
Starting October 30, Phil Elverum will teach an online songwriting workshop called “Music With Voice," a collaboration with School of Song. The class will be taught over four weeks through Zoom; each Sunday's lecture will be aired at 11 a.m. PST and 6 p.m. PST to accommodate various time zones.
newbooksnetwork.com
Cinema’s First Nasty Women
What makes a nasty woman? Is it her unwillingness to break to the stringent standards of patriarchy, her gameness to get rough, even abject? Or is it the way she reminds polite society that the sweet, gentle screen martyr (the nasty woman’s counterpart) is a fiction too, as much a trick and a dupe as an exploding housemaid on celluloid?
operawire.com
Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama Announces Sir Geraint Evans Centenary Scholarship
The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama has announced the Sir Geraint Evans Centenary Scholarship. The scholarship will be given to one student every year at the David Seligman Opera School for the next 10 years. The £150,000 fund is supported by The Mosawi Foundation and The Linbury Trust.
artsyshark.com
Featured Artist Jess King
Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera Nominated for Fedora Award
“The Shell Trial,” produced by Dutch National Opera (DNO), has been nominated for the Fedora Opera Prize. The Fedora Opera Prize was created to support pioneering artistic projects that promote international collaboration, creativity, social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, as well as digital innovation on and off stage. The prize...
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
