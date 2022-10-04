Read full article on original website
Wheel of Fortune Live Pulls Plug on Hudson Valley Show
The show was scheduled for Sunday, October 16th. Last week we told you that one of our favorite game shows was bringing their LIVE version of the show to the Hudson Valley. Wheel of Fortune announced that their LIVE show was scheduled to take over the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) on Broadway in Kingston on Sunday, October 16th at 7:30 p.m. The live show was scheduled to have a celebrity host (Clay Aiken), who was supposed to give attendees the chance to show off their puzzle-solving skills for cash and prizes.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
DEA seized 36M lethal doses of fentanyl in 15-week period, most recent NY seizure found in LEGO box
The DEA announced an increase of colored fentanyl coming to New York and unveiled a disturbing new trafficking tactic being used.
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?
One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York
Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-Growery
Hey Folks - Farmer BobCat of the NYKushKing Cannabis Collective is back and ready to dive right into the basic requirements of managing indoor cultivation of cannabis. We are going to outline a hydroponic setup. If you are interested in doing this with dirt this guide will help you plan that out.
Unrest at Kingston Library over appropriate behavior leads to physical altercation
Editor’s Note: ‘Between the Lines’ is a new column featuring a “fresh take” on area news. Mayhem erupted in the halls of the Kingston Library during the final minutes of last night’s referendum on whether to burden city residents with an additional tax levy. Candidates for the board of trustees Suzie Loudermilk and Gretchen Von Luben had held differing opinions regarding the philosophy of writer Brett Easton Ellis.
Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby
Paul Kutz, 53, was visiting his son at Marist College when he was allegedly shot by a man he'd never met before, say police A man is charged with murder following the killing of a New York father of three who was visiting one of his sons at college in Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, 53-year-old Paul Kutz was fatally shot in the Courtyard by Marriott lobby in Poughkeepsie, allegedly by a man he had never met before. He was in town to visit his son for Family Weekend...
DEA Bust Nets 15,000 Fentanyl Pills During NY Traffic Stop
One person was arrested and approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills were seized as part of an ongoing investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization. The seizure took place on the Manhattan side of the Lincoln Tunnel on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when DEA agents stopped a New Jersey woman. The drugs were found...
NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
