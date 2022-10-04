ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Wolf

Wheel of Fortune Live Pulls Plug on Hudson Valley Show

The show was scheduled for Sunday, October 16th. Last week we told you that one of our favorite game shows was bringing their LIVE version of the show to the Hudson Valley. Wheel of Fortune announced that their LIVE show was scheduled to take over the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) on Broadway in Kingston on Sunday, October 16th at 7:30 p.m. The live show was scheduled to have a celebrity host (Clay Aiken), who was supposed to give attendees the chance to show off their puzzle-solving skills for cash and prizes.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Entertainment
County
Orange County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kelley
101.5 WPDH

Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?

One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
NEWBURGH, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashram#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Scream#Chemicals#Laces Out#Warwick#Quintet Pigeon
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Farmer BobCat

How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York

Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
hudsonvalleyone.com

Unrest at Kingston Library over appropriate behavior leads to physical altercation

Editor’s Note: ‘Between the Lines’ is a new column featuring a “fresh take” on area news. Mayhem erupted in the halls of the Kingston Library during the final minutes of last night’s referendum on whether to burden city residents with an additional tax levy. Candidates for the board of trustees Suzie Loudermilk and Gretchen Von Luben had held differing opinions regarding the philosophy of writer Brett Easton Ellis.
KINGSTON, NY
People

Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby

Paul Kutz, 53, was visiting his son at Marist College when he was allegedly shot by a man he'd never met before, say police A man is charged with murder following the killing of a New York father of three who was visiting one of his sons at college in Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, 53-year-old Paul Kutz was fatally shot in the Courtyard by Marriott lobby in Poughkeepsie, allegedly by a man he had never met before. He was in town to visit his son for Family Weekend...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Comments / 0

Community Policy