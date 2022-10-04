ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
WTVQ

Winchester man charged with assaulting TSA officers at Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 55-year-old Winchester man was charged Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of...
wdrb.com

Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
Wave 3

Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
Wave 3

3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
wdrb.com

Gun found on student at Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday on a student at Central High School, according to a letter sent him to parents. School administrators were told that "it appeared a student had a weapon in their possession," according to a letter from Central High School Principal Tamela Compton.
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
wdrb.com

Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
WLKY.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
