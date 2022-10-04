Read full article on original website
Police accountability group suing LMPD over access to complaints against officers
The 490 Project alleges LMPD has not provided complaints against officers, in violation of public records laws.
wdrb.com
Attorney says multiple families, witnesses reached out after arrest of Louisville day care employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney said he's been contacted by multiple families, witnesses and former employees of Vanguard Academy after one of its employees was arrested on criminal abuse charges. Attorney Alex White, of Alex White Law Firm, is representing two of the three families who say their...
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
wdrb.com
Fired Lebanon Junction police officer files lawsuit to get job back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lebanon Junction police officer is suing the city to get his job back. Officer Bobby Hedges was fired in April after several complaints of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct from the police chief and two officers. Hedges said he was fired after he refused to...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
WTVQ
Winchester man charged with assaulting TSA officers at Louisville airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 55-year-old Winchester man was charged Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of...
wdrb.com
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
wdrb.com
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
wdrb.com
Memorial service held for 19 Louisville residents killed in domestic violence incidents in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville. Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
Wave 3
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
Wave 3
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wave 3
Multiple investigations opened following blast at VA construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and federal investigators are now digging through records looking into why a blast at the site of the new VA hospital in Louisville sent debris raining where it shouldn’t. Blasting has been suspended for now. State investigators from the Division of Mines were on...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
wdrb.com
Suit filed by Jewish women against Kentucky abortion law claim it violates religious freedom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed by three Jewish women claims Kentucky's current abortion laws are unconstitutional and violate their religious freedom. The suit filed on behalf of Lisa Sobel, Jessica Kalb and Sarah Baron was filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. All...
wdrb.com
Gun found on student at Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday on a student at Central High School, according to a letter sent him to parents. School administrators were told that "it appeared a student had a weapon in their possession," according to a letter from Central High School Principal Tamela Compton.
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
wdrb.com
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
wdrb.com
Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
