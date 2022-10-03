Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on November 10, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2023-109, Boundary-Smith Creek Wildlife Management Area Water Control Structure Replacement (#6, 9, 14, & 5). Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

