Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
ESPN
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Klay Thompson had savage response to critical fan on social media
Klay Thompson is not really known as a shot-blocker, but he got one fan all the way up out of his paint this week. On Wednesday, the NBA’s official Instagram pages shared a comparison picture of the Golden State Warriors Thompson from his rookie season in 2011-12 to now in 2022-23. “Pure water since 2011,” the caption read.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A Dream
Lamar Odom has opened up about his “brother” and late Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, telling sports commentator Shannon Sharpe that the spirit of the NBA icon has visited him in his dreams on at least four separate occasions. “He come to me in dreams, too. When I was on the Big Brother house, I was there for 26 days, he came to me, like, in four dreams,” Odom, 42, told Sharpe, 54, on episode 54 of the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast. More from VIBE.comKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A "Comical Buffoon"Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A "Human Rights...
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player
One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Karl-Anthony Towns Lost 17 Pounds After Being Hospitalized
Towns recently got to speak about the scary illness. Karl-Anthony Towns is gearing up for a huge season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has added Rudy Gobert to the roster, and there is this feeling that the team will be contending in the Western Conference, at least on a level that the franchise hasn’t seen in quite some time.
Spurs rookie goes viral for his look similar to 1 NBA legend
The vibe of one San Antonio Spurs rookie looks pretty darn familiar. Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been going viral during the first few days of training camp and the preseason for his interesting look. Sochan has his hair dyed pink and blue and wears the No. 10 — naturally inviting comparisons to Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.
Could Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant be even more explosive this season?
Ja Morant was dressed in his Memphis Grizzlies warmup, dancing to the arena's pregame music when he made eye contact with Kennedy Chandler and took off running toward the rim. Chandler floated an alley-oop pass to Morant, then the All-Star point guard caught it with his left hand and spun in the air like a tornado.
Draymond Green reportedly had physical altercation with Warriors teammate
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is already off to an interesting start. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a physical altercation occurred at Warriors practice Wednesday that has the team considering disciplinary action against ex-Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green. Charania says Green had a heated interaction with teammate Jordan Poole. The two players reportedly came chest-to-chest and exchanged pushes and shoves before Green escalate the situation by “forcefully” striking Poole.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization
MINNEAPOLIS — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization.Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will not play in Minnesota's first exhibition game on Tuesday at Miami, coach Chris Finch said."He's in really good shape. He does a really good job. He never really falls out of shape when it comes to his cardio," Finch said. "I think with him, it's just getting his feel back, some strength back,...
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
George Karl finally burying hatchet with 1 prominent player?
Furious George may not be nearly so furious any more. Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins had a candid interview this week with Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports in which he admitted to mistakes during his NBA career but said that he has learned from them and is hoping for another shot. You can read Cousins’ full interview with Haynes here.
Mark Cuban shares troubling update about Delonte West
Delonte West has struggled with addiction over the past several years, and the most recent news about the former NBA point guard has not been very positive. West was spotted back in June panhandling on the side of a freeway in Virginia. He later admitted that it was him in the video and said he was “in between jobs” and needed to support his family.
ESPN
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell debuts for his new team
PHILADELPHIA -- Less than five weeks since being acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a stunning blockbuster of a trade to cap a frenetic offseason in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell made his debut for the Cavaliers Wednesday in Cleveland's preseason opener. And, after finishing with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting,...
Scott Foster already enforcing 1 new NBA rule during preseason
The NBA appears to be serious about enforcing one new rule this season. During Tuesday’s preseason game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, veteran NBA referee Scott Foster formally warned the Heat bench for standing during the course of play, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
