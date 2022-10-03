Read full article on original website
CNN reporter breaks down why Kim Kardashian is being fined $1.3 million
Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges after the reality TV star touted a crypto asset, EthereumMax, on Instagram. CNN’s Christine Romans has the details.
EMAX Token Skyrockets 95% After Kim Kardashian Agreed to Pay the $1.26 Million SEC Fine
Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million agreement with the SEC caused EMAX token to explode by a whopping 95% daily. Yesterday, the renowned model, businesswoman, and one of the most popular people on social media – Kim Kardashian – made the crypto headlines by agreeing to pay $1.26 million to promote Ethereum Max (EMAX).
SEC Hits Kim Kardashian With $1.26M Fine for Crypto IG Posts
Reality star and social media influencer Kim Kardashian was fined $1.26 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to mention that she was paid to endorse EMAX tokens when she posted it on her Instagram (IG) account in June 2021. Kardashian was paid $250,000 to publish an...
Kim Kardashian fined $1.3 million for scamming her Instagram followers over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has been fined $1.26 million by the SEC for an absolutely shameless promotion of a cryptocurrency scam to her Instagram followers – who number over 250 million. She has also agreed not to promote any cryptocurrency for the next three years. Shockingly, however, her lawyers played a...
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to Settle Charges From SEC for Promoting Cryptocurrency
Paying the price. Kim Kardashian agreed to give more than $1 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission amid an ongoing investigation regarding her promotion of cryptocurrency brand EthereumMax. The organization announced in a statement on Monday, October 3, that the Skims CEO, 41, was charged “for touting on...
Kim Kardashian faces heavy penalty for illicit promotion of EMAX
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian for illicit social media promotion of a crypto token offered by EthereumMax (EMAX). SEC stated in a statement on October 3 that Kardashian did not disclose the payment she got for promoting the...
