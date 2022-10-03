ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

SEC Hits Kim Kardashian With $1.26M Fine for Crypto IG Posts

Reality star and social media influencer Kim Kardashian was fined $1.26 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to mention that she was paid to endorse EMAX tokens when she posted it on her Instagram (IG) account in June 2021. Kardashian was paid $250,000 to publish an...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street

NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
CELEBRITIES
thecoinrise.com

Kim Kardashian faces heavy penalty for illicit promotion of EMAX

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian for illicit social media promotion of a crypto token offered by EthereumMax (EMAX). SEC stated in a statement on October 3 that Kardashian did not disclose the payment she got for promoting the...
CELEBRITIES
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
STOCKS
RadarOnline

'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set

Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
CELEBRITIES
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom

A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Are About To Outperform Most Major Asset Classes, According to Bloomberg Analysts

Commodity analysts from Bloomberg say that crypto assets are gearing up to outperform the rest of the financial markets. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts argue that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins within the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) are ready to outshine everything else when financial markets turn bullish again.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Protests SEC’s Move To Block Third-Party Evidence, Says Regulator Mischaracterizing Law in XRP Lawsuit

Ripple Labs is protesting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) move to block third-party evidence in the lawsuit the regulatory agency filed against them. According to evidence procured by defense lawyer James K. Filan, Ripple recently penned a letter to Judge Analisa Torres saying that the SEC is mischaracterizing the law by moving to contest third-party briefs submitted by I-Remit and TapJets.
LAW

