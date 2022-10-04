Read full article on original website
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
vucommodores.com
Vandy Goes Global
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All three tell a similar story. It all just sort of stems from a simple suggestion. There was a friend, a classmate, a peer who suggested, “Have you ever tried American football?”. Then, not so many years later, all three wound up in Nashville on...
vucommodores.com
Matthews Named SEC Legend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All-American tight end Allama Matthews will be honored as Vanderbilt’s SEC Legend at the 2022 SEC Championship game in December. The league announced the 14 legends representing each institution on Thursday. Matthews was a first-team All-America selection by Football News at tight end his senior...
vucommodores.com
Dores Begin Season Ranked Second
ELMHURST, Ill. — Two-time defending Southland Bowling League champion Vanderbilt is ranked second in preseason polling by the National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA). The Commodores received five first-place votes from the panel of 36 head coaches and trail only defending national champion McKendree. Vandy returns a host of...
vucommodores.com
Looking to Wrangle the Runnin' Rebels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt defense’s mission for Saturday is clear: It must stop the run. No. 9 Ole Miss comes to FirstBank Stadium sporting the nation’s fifth-best rushing attack at 261.8 yards per game, the best clip among all SEC teams ahead of the first weekend of October. The Rebels’ ability to run with multiple backs, with their quarterback and at a high tempo are all a concoction for a dangerous offensive system.
vucommodores.com
Solid Finish on the Final Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vanderbilt saved its best round of golf for last Tuesday on the final day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The Commodores shot a 5-under-par 275 to surge into a top-five finish. Vandy found 16 birdies over its final 18 to end the two-day tournament on a high note.
vucommodores.com
SEC Baseball Schedule Finalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference portion of Vanderbilt’s 2023 baseball schedule is set, the league announced Tuesday. Each school will play 10 three-game weekend series. The 30-game conference slate gets underway March 17–19 when the Commodores welcome Ole Miss to Hawkins Field, marking third consecutive season that...
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: Ole Miss Week
Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium (3 p.m. CT on SEC Network) No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) Saturday, Oct. 8 • 3 p.m. CT. FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt returns home this...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Close Out ITA Championship
TULSA, Okla. – Joubert Klopper concluded the Vanderbilt men’s tennis program’s participation at the ITA All-American Championship Tuesday with a victory in singles play. Klopper defeated Baylor’s Zsombor Velcz, who was ranked among the top 10 newcomers at the collegiate level in the preseason by the ITA, in a qualifying round consolation match at LaFortune Park.
Tennessee football: Uniform combination for LSU game an interesting choice
Although it’s not the first time they have worn this combination away from home, it’s the first time they are wearing them on the road. Tennessee football is rolling out one of its signature uniforms, and the notable return of them will happen Saturday at the LSU Tigers.
Savannah Tribune
Rouse Has Breakout Game
Tennessee State’s offense ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers 28-27 overtime loss to Lane in a game played on October 1 in Nashville. Leading the way for TSU was Richmond Hill’s Jalen Rouse who led all Tiger rushers with 109 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown in the contest, picking up 4.4 yards per carry. Rouse, who scored on a four yard run early in the third quarter, also caught a pass for 10 yards.
vucommodores.com
More Action in North Carolina
CARY, N.C. – The ITA All-American Championships continued with the opening day of the qualifying round on Monday. The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team earned two wins in singles and three in doubles. Holly Staff won in straight sets in her singles match versus North Florida’s Kit Gulihur, 6-1,...
Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars… The post Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
1045thezone.com
Cumulus Media Announces New Starting Lineup for Mornings on Nashville Sports Talk Station 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM
Popular TV Sports Anchor Kayla Anderson and Local Sports Broadcasting Phenom Will Boling to Join Former NFL Offensive Lineman and Vol for Life Ramon Foster as Morning Co-Hosts. NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 — 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM, CUMULUS MEDIA’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announces that it will bring together an exciting new team of popular sports broadcasters to kick off mornings on the station. Joining 104.5 The Zone favorite, Ramon Foster – the recently retired 11-year NFL offensive lineman and Vol for Life – as Morning Co-Hosts are Kayla Anderson and Will Boling. The new morning show will debut on 104.5 The Zone on October 5th from 6:00am-10:00am.
Radio Ink
New Voices On The Zone Nashville
There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
Graphic describing new hair rule sparks concern among some high school coaches
A graphic shown in at least one TSSAA basketball coach and referee rules meeting depicting Black athletes' hairstyles sparked controversy among some coaches.
wpln.org
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
murfreesborovoice.com
Music Spotlight: Chapel Hart
Before the rest of the world discovered Chapel Hart this summer on America’s Got Talent (AGT), I was a fan. They had come across my newsfeed, and I sent an email inquiring about a possible interview in 2021. When I never heard back, other artists got pushed to the forefront.
Nashville Scene
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
