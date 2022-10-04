Popular TV Sports Anchor Kayla Anderson and Local Sports Broadcasting Phenom Will Boling to Join Former NFL Offensive Lineman and Vol for Life Ramon Foster as Morning Co-Hosts. NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 — 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM, CUMULUS MEDIA’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announces that it will bring together an exciting new team of popular sports broadcasters to kick off mornings on the station. Joining 104.5 The Zone favorite, Ramon Foster – the recently retired 11-year NFL offensive lineman and Vol for Life – as Morning Co-Hosts are Kayla Anderson and Will Boling. The new morning show will debut on 104.5 The Zone on October 5th from 6:00am-10:00am.

