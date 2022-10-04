ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor said. Bertino’s cooperation could ratchet up the pressure on other Proud Boys charged in the siege, including former national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. The guilty plea comes as the founder of the another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, and four associates charged separately in the Jan. 6 attack stand trial on seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War era offense that calls for up to 20 years behind bars.
The Daily Advance

ECPPS hopefuls address CRT, other issues at PAC forum

Nine candidates for three seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education were asked their views on “critical race theory,” social and emotional learning, and “gender indoctrination” at a candidates forum last week. Angela Spear Cobb, Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris, Carol Peterson and incumbent board member Pam Pureza, who are candidates for the board’s Inside City Limits seat, participated in the Sept. 27 forum at Journey Christian Church. Tara White, another candidate for the seat, did not attend the forum. ...
Action News Jax

Nebraska Senator tapped to become UF President

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A committee leading the search for a new University of Florida president announced Thursday that it put forward Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the lone finalist to lead the state’s flagship university. Sasse would replace outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs, who said...
generalaviationnews.com

Expanding on an open door policy

Brian Hughes is a high school teacher who, like so many in his field with years of experience, was facing burnout. While teaching is his passion, behavioral issues and the unavoidable bureaucracy inherent with any large public school system had worn on him. He was very near the point of being ready to throw in the towel.
