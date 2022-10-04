ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Cowboys-Rams initial injury report has whopping 17 names ahead of Week 5 tilt

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams began their preparation for their Week 5 matchup on Wednesday. For the Cowboys, it was a full practice after their Sunday afternoon win over Washington. However the Rams just did a walkthrough as they are coming off of a Monday night game. Dallas HC Mike McCarthy spoke about the different nature of a week of practice in that scenario, as the Cowboys were coming off a MNF appearance the week prior. It really throws off the rhythm of how a team prepares.
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch should ring bell for Steve Kerr

If there's one NBA head coach who can relate to Jordan Poole's experience getting punched by an intense and talkative No. 23, it's his own. Twenty-seven years before Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reportedly punched Poole in a preseason practice altercation, Michael Jordan did the same to Steve Kerr ahead of the pair's first season together with the Chicago Bulls. Not only did Kerr live to tell the tale,...
