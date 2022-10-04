Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
While Prescott visits the doctor Tuesday, Cooper Rush is ready with a 3-0 record.
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Dallas Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley 'Ready' For Retirement: Here's Why
Beasley left a sizable mark on Dallas football, starring for both the Cowboys and SMU.
Cowboys at Rams: Dak Prescott, Damone Clark Practice Injury Update
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams
The Dallas Cowboys have reinforcements on the way, with safety Jayron Kearse expected back for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cowboys-Rams initial injury report has whopping 17 names ahead of Week 5 tilt
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams began their preparation for their Week 5 matchup on Wednesday. For the Cowboys, it was a full practice after their Sunday afternoon win over Washington. However the Rams just did a walkthrough as they are coming off of a Monday night game. Dallas HC Mike McCarthy spoke about the different nature of a week of practice in that scenario, as the Cowboys were coming off a MNF appearance the week prior. It really throws off the rhythm of how a team prepares.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
NFL・
