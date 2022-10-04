The DNS-Domain Name System, is a service at the heart of how the Internet operates. It is fundamental to the functioning of many services such as websites, mail servers, VoIP telephony and many others. The core of DNS Services is to resolve the IP Address and make them into human readable names which are easy to remember, This ensures the user can use and remember godomains.io instead of long string of numbers which translate into 122.122.133.133. The DNS functions as a public directory that associates domain names with resources on the Internet, such as IP addresses. When a user enters an address in his browser, a DNS server translates this humanly understandable address into an IP address that is understandable by computers and networks. This is DNS resolution.

