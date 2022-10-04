Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Dashlane adds new version of its password management services geared toward businesses
Dashlane has updated its suite of enterprise plans to offer stronger security tools for IT admins and launched Dashlane Starter – a tool geared toward teams with up to 10 individuals. Starter takes the friction out of getting started by packing Dashlane’s password management tools into a flexible, no-commitment plan that only costs $20 per month.
itsecuritywire.com
OpenText Security Solutions Introduces Nastiest Malware of 2022
OpenText™, today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2022, a ranking of the year’s biggest cyber threats. For the fifth year running, OpenText Security Solutions’ threat intelligence experts combed through the data, analyzed different behaviors, and determined which malicious payloads are the nastiest. Emotet regained its place at the top, reminding the world that while affiliates may be taken down, the masterminds are resilient. LockBit evolved its tactics into something never seen before: triple extortion. Analysis also revealed an almost 1100% increase in phishing during the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, indicating a possible end to the “hacker holiday,” a hacker rest period following the busy holiday season.
Behavioral Analytics Balance Experience and Security for BNPL Players
The recent discovery by Amsterdam-based cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric that criminals are using Android banking trojans to exploit vulnerabilities in BNPL apps to make fraudulent purchases is a clear indication that more needs to be done to curb the rising fraud threat in the buy now, pay later space. And for...
TechCrunch
Securiti launches data security cloud and announces $75M Series C
Enter Securiti, a startup launched in 2019, originally with the idea of focusing on one aspect of data control, data privacy. But the company had the vision of building a broad platform of services to deal with not just privacy, but also data security, governance and compliance. Today, it launched...
getnews.info
iQ Global launches game-changing domain name threat monitoring service
Built for organisations seeking a predictable cost method of monitoring many domain names and internet resources, iQ Abuse Scan provides reports of malicious behaviour, which can be easily integrated into their existing support and security systems. iQ Global, a leading Norwegian-based Cyber Security and Business Intelligence company, operated by domain...
decrypt.co
Water Labbu Malware Targets Scammers to Steal Their Ill-Gotten Crypto
Security specialists discovered another malware that loots crypto wallets. This time, though, it's robbing scammers of their ill-gotten funds. It's a dog-eat-dog world for crypto scammers. New reports have just revealed how one individual identified crypto scammers in order to rob them of their ill-gotten funds. Crypto scammers often employ...
zycrypto.com
Mastercard Deploys A New Anti-Fraud Tool In A Deeper Push Into Crypto
Mastercard is launching a new software tool aimed at helping banks “identify and cut transactions” from crypto exchanges prone to fraud. According to a report by CNBC, the software, which is known as “Crypto Secure”, will use utilize “sophisticated” artificial intelligence in scanning data from public records on crypto transactions. This will enable it to detect and gauge the risk of transactions between exchanges and banks, essentially helping banks prevent potential fraud.
thefastmode.com
ADVA Launches New Network Security Company
ADVA launched Adva Network Security, a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks. The new separate company will complement ADVA’s market-leading networking technology portfolio with proven and approved security controls to protect even the most mission-critical connectivity applications. It will develop, produce and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.
itsecuritywire.com
HackNotice Adopts Easy, Continuous Phishing to Its World-Class Threat Awareness Platform
HackNotice, the leading threat awareness platform, has added continuous phishing to its robust program. The additional phishing capability educates employees about phishing and social engineering attacks while helping businesses to achieve cybersecurity compliance. HackNotice’s phishing helps people understand and recognize the different types of attacks threat actors can deploy. Writing,...
abovethelaw.com
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
Google’s Guided Frame helps visually impaired individuals take better selfies
A demo of Guided Frame during Made By Google 2022. Google via YouTubeIn its Pixel 7 announcement event, Google debuted a new way to help blind and nearly blind people better frame their photos.
Digital Identity: A Fad or the Future?
For the past few years, a lot of discussions have been ongoing around the topic of digital identity and how viable it is. With rising concerns regarding user personal data safety and online privacy, a lot is riding on the proper implementation of the Web3 concept. There are a few...
assetservicingtimes.com
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
todaynftnews.com
Unstoppable domains integrate with 1inch to promote DeFi
The 1inch Network is excited to announce a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform, to promote the widespread adoption of DeFi technologies. As a result, users of 1inch Wallet will benefit from a new feature that allows them to enter human-readable domain names when purchasing or sending cryptocurrency because of the cooperation, making transactions simpler.
salestechstar.com
SmarterCommerce Retail, Ecommerce and Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration
SmarterCommerce offers customers unified commerce solutions for ecommerce, payment and retail initiatives with virtually seamless connection to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. SmarterCommerce, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for SmarterCommerce Retail Point of Sale (POS), Ecommerce, and Payment Processing. SmarterCommerce digital commerce, retail point of sale (POS), and payment processing capabilities for credit cards, ACH and alternative payments deliver a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to engage with their customers across key sales channels.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Releases the No-Code Playbook, a 200-page End-to-end Guide That Empowers Teams to Deliver Business Applications of Any Complexity with No-Code
The Playbook provides guidance on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the potential of no-code approach while staying compliant with governance requirements. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has...
4 Ways to Revolutionize Your Customer Experience in The Metaverse
As well as providing customers with an immersive experience, businesses can use the metaverse to take them on a truly personal journey.
thenewscrypto.com
Obtain Your Blockchain Domain Name with Top Blockchain Naming Service Platforms
The DNS-Domain Name System, is a service at the heart of how the Internet operates. It is fundamental to the functioning of many services such as websites, mail servers, VoIP telephony and many others. The core of DNS Services is to resolve the IP Address and make them into human readable names which are easy to remember, This ensures the user can use and remember godomains.io instead of long string of numbers which translate into 122.122.133.133. The DNS functions as a public directory that associates domain names with resources on the Internet, such as IP addresses. When a user enters an address in his browser, a DNS server translates this humanly understandable address into an IP address that is understandable by computers and networks. This is DNS resolution.
Fidel API to Enable Programmable Payments for Visa Clients and Partners
Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
