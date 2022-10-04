ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth

BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: How Boston Will End 2022 Season

And just like that, the Red Sox have arrived at Game 162. Boston will end its 2022 season Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays as it tries to sweep the series. After Wednesday’s game ends, the Red Sox will head into the offseason while the Rays get set for their wild-card series.
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham scratched Wednesday, Red Sox add Abraham Almonte

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham has been scratched on Wednesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays for an undisclosed reason. The Red Sox removed Pham from the lineup right before their final first pitch of the season. Abraham Almonte was added to cover left field and hit ninth. Per numberFire's...
Over the Monster

Red Sox 4, Rays 3: Whither Xander

A couple of weeks ago, Joiner and I did a pod where we discussed reasons to keep watching the 2022 Red Sox. The number one reason, by far, was Xander Bogaerts. He was a starter on the all-time Red Sox team, we reasoned; he was playing what might be his final games in a Red Sox uniform; and he was chasing a batting title.
Yardbarker

Tyler Glasnow Looks Great in 2nd Start, But Rays Fall to Red Sox Late

BOSTON, Mass. — What mattered a lot Monday night was that Tyler Glasnow made his second start after Tommy John surgery and looked great once again for the Tampa Bay Rays. He passed his playoff audition with flying colors. It also mattered a lot that Wander Franco and Manuel...
Yardbarker

Red Sox claim Easton McGee off waivers from Rays

The Red Sox have claimed right-hander Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. They did not need to make a corresponding move since they had a vacancy on their 40-man roster. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday after making his...
Pinstripe Alley

The Rays should be the Yankees’ preferred ALDS opponent

Who do you want more? The Yankees have two potential ALDS opponents: the Cleveland Guardians, who fattened up on a bad AL Central, or the Tampa Bay Rays, a perfectly solid baseball team that isn’t all that intimidating on paper. I’m going to make the case that the Rays would be the desired matchup — the Yankees went 11-8 against their AL East rivals this season, but this is a more vulnerable Rays team than we’re used to.
