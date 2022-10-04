Read full article on original website
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Xander Bogaerts exits Red Sox vs. Rays ahead of free agency, receives standing ovation
"My favorite guy, I'm telling you, without a doubt. The whole time I've been up here, that's my man." Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts was pulled from the final game of the 2022 season in the top of the seventh inning, giving fans in attendance on a rainy evening at Fenway Park a chance to give the star shortstop a standing ovation — perhaps for the last time.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth
BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Wants To Build Around Rafael Devers Long Term
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom did not hold back when speaking about his interest in signing third baseman Rafael Devers to a long-term deal.
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to bolster their pitching depth for the future.
Yardbarker
Rays' Regular Season Ends Meekly With Another Loss to Red Sox; Now Real Season Begins
BOSTON, Mass. — It was the same old story for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. They lost another game to the Boston Red Sox, time time 6-3 at Fenway Park, and they ended their season on a five-game losing streak — and didn't care one bit. It...
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: How Boston Will End 2022 Season
And just like that, the Red Sox have arrived at Game 162. Boston will end its 2022 season Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays as it tries to sweep the series. After Wednesday’s game ends, the Red Sox will head into the offseason while the Rays get set for their wild-card series.
Yardbarker
Colin Poche Gives Up Grand Slam, Gets Hurt in Rays' Rain-Shortened Loss to Red Sox
BOSTON, Mass. — The Tampa Bay Rays haven't been overly concerned about wins and losses since clinching a postseason berth last Friday. They've seemed so comfortable with landing in the sixth and final playoff spot that they've trotted out minor-league pitchers two nights in a row in games they could have won but then didn't.
iheart.com
Yanks Lose Finale, Mets, Red Sox Win; Playoffs Start Fri; TNF Ind/Denver
In MLB, on the final day of the regular season, the Yankees lost to the Rangers 4-2. Jose Trevino homered for New York. The Yankees get a first round bye and will await the winner of the Tampa Bay/Cleveland Wild Card Series(Best of 3). The Mets beat the Nationals 9-2....
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham scratched Wednesday, Red Sox add Abraham Almonte
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham has been scratched on Wednesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays for an undisclosed reason. The Red Sox removed Pham from the lineup right before their final first pitch of the season. Abraham Almonte was added to cover left field and hit ninth. Per numberFire's...
Over the Monster
Red Sox 4, Rays 3: Whither Xander
A couple of weeks ago, Joiner and I did a pod where we discussed reasons to keep watching the 2022 Red Sox. The number one reason, by far, was Xander Bogaerts. He was a starter on the all-time Red Sox team, we reasoned; he was playing what might be his final games in a Red Sox uniform; and he was chasing a batting title.
Yardbarker
Tyler Glasnow Looks Great in 2nd Start, But Rays Fall to Red Sox Late
BOSTON, Mass. — What mattered a lot Monday night was that Tyler Glasnow made his second start after Tommy John surgery and looked great once again for the Tampa Bay Rays. He passed his playoff audition with flying colors. It also mattered a lot that Wander Franco and Manuel...
Yardbarker
Red Sox claim Easton McGee off waivers from Rays
The Red Sox have claimed right-hander Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. They did not need to make a corresponding move since they had a vacancy on their 40-man roster. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday after making his...
Pinstripe Alley
The Rays should be the Yankees’ preferred ALDS opponent
Who do you want more? The Yankees have two potential ALDS opponents: the Cleveland Guardians, who fattened up on a bad AL Central, or the Tampa Bay Rays, a perfectly solid baseball team that isn’t all that intimidating on paper. I’m going to make the case that the Rays would be the desired matchup — the Yankees went 11-8 against their AL East rivals this season, but this is a more vulnerable Rays team than we’re used to.
