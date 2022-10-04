Read full article on original website
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Moses Lake police tap into community funds to aid struggling woman
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Simple acts of kindness can completely transform the outlook of people in need. This was the case in a recent situation when Moses Lake police officers made contact with a woman who simply needed a nudge in her pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. As detained...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire smoke brings hazardous air quality to Wenatchee area
WENATCHEE - Air quality in the Wenatchee area has dropped to hazardous as smoke from several North Cascades fires has blanketed the area. The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for both Chelan and Douglas counties for Wednesday. The alert is in effect until further notice.
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
nbcrightnow.com
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
ifiberone.com
MLPD partnering with faith-based groups for Faith & Blue event on Saturday
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are partnering with area faith-based organizations for a community building Faith & Blue Weekend event on Saturday. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCosh Park, located at 401 W. Fourth Ave. in Moses Lake. Moses Lake police will...
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
ifiberone.com
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
KHQ Right Now
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife waives extradition, will be returned to Washington
NEW STANTON, Penn. — A Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife last month will be returned to Washington after he waived his right to extradition proceedings. Charles Bergman remains held in a Pennsylvania county prison. He waived his right to further extradition hearings following a court appearance Tuesday.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake's Sinkiuse Square to host march in support of women's reproductive rights on Saturday
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's newly-formed LGBTQIA+ advocacy group 'Love+ in Moses Lake' is coordinating a Women's Wave march in the city's Sinkiuse Square on Saturday, Oct. 8. The group says the display of public support is a nationwide signal of solidarity to preserve women's reproductive rights. "We will not...
ncwlife.com
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
ifiberone.com
Eastmont School District's second school resource officer starting Oct. 24
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District will have a second school resource officer beginning Oct. 24. The school district partnered with the East Wenatchee Police Department to appoint officer Isaac Cooper to join officer Ivy Jacobsen working in Eastmont schools. Cooper has been with East Wenatchee police for...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties
Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting
NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
