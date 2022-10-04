Nine Minors Injured in Possible Racing-Related Crash on Interstate 8

Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing.

The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Several victims were ejected onto the roadway during the crash, and one suffered critical injuries, according to the SDFRD.

A witness reported that two drivers who appeared to be racing each other might have caused the accident, which left a third vehicle — a white van — overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took all the injured to Rady Children’s Hospital, the fire department reported.

The crash left westbound lanes blocked on the freeway — for a time, all of them — into the late afternoon. The freeway was fully open again in the area as of shortly before 5 p.m., according to the CHP.

Updated at 6:09 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022

City News Service contributed to this article.