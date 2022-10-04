ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Nine Minors Injured in Possible Racing-Related Crash on Interstate 8

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WWTn_0iKrKSbu00
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing.

The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Several victims were ejected onto the roadway during the crash, and one suffered critical injuries, according to the SDFRD.

A witness reported that two drivers who appeared to be racing each other might have caused the accident, which left a third vehicle — a white van — overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took all the injured to Rady Children’s Hospital, the fire department reported.

The crash left westbound lanes blocked on the freeway — for a time, all of them — into the late afternoon. The freeway was fully open again in the area as of shortly before 5 p.m., according to the CHP.

Updated at 6:09 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Changing Tire on I-805

A 31-year-old man died Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to change a tire on his car on Interstate 805. Just after 3 a.m., the victim stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder and partially in the slow lane of the southbound 805, north of Adams Avenue in San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP

A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a car overnight while changing a flat tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the man was working on their tire on the right shoulder of I-805 southbound near Adams Avenue, CHP said. While the man was trying to change his tire, he was standing in a freeway lane and was truck by a 22-year-old man driving a white Toyota Camry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

CHP Investigating Hit-Run Fatality in Mission Valley

Authorities sought Tuesday to piece together the circumstances of a late-night hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a 26-year-old pedestrian in Mission Valley. The victim was walking on an onramp from Fairmount Avenue to Interstate 8 when a vehicle struck him shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sdfd#Rady Children S Hospital#City News Service
kusi.com

Human remains found in unidentified aircraft crash east of Jamul

LYONS VALLEY (KUSI) – At least one person is dead after a plane crashed in a remote area of San Diego County east of Jamul in a remote area on Oct. 4. Cal Fire was notified that an airplane was in distress in the area of Lyons peak road and Lyons valley road.
JAMUL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
sandiegocountynews.com

Driver, passenger killed in traffic collision in Chula Vista

Chula Vista, CA–A driver and passenger were killed after their vehicle veered off Interstate 805 freeway and collided with a wall in Chula Vista on Saturday, authorities said. The Chula Vista Police Department received several calls, just before 10 a.m., regarding a single vehicle traffic collision into a wall...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy