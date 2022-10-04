ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County Tax Collector Mails More Than 1 Million Property Tax Bills

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister prepares the mailing. County photo

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said his office started mailing more than one million 2022-23 secured property tax bills Monday.

“Property taxes fund essential county and city services,” McAllister said. “Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible. This year we expect to generate $8.06 billion in property taxes.”

All 1,011,364 secured tax bills are available now at sdttc.com to view and pay. Property owners can pay online free using an electronic check. Taxpayers will also get an immediate, emailed receipt for payment confirmation if they use the online payment system.

The first property tax installment is due Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1 and becomes delinquent after April 11.

The total amount owed by property taxpayers is $500 million more than last year’s total of $7.56 billion. Rising home prices and new residential units are contributing to the increase.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 877-829-4732.

Property taxes fund schools, libraries and other services provided by local cities and the county. To see how taxes are allocated, go to sdttc.com.

Related
Voice of San Diego

San Diego Unified Is Asking Voters for More Money. Here’s What They’ve Done with the Last Three Bond Measures.

In November, San Diegans will vote on the latest bond measure brought by San Diego Unified – its fourth in 14 years. Some of the priorities included are eerily similar to those in past measures, as are the claim it won’t increase the taxes of San Diego homeowners. Here’s the long view on why the district argued it needed each bond measure, and how the money was spent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County, City Resolve to Build 10,000 Housing Units on Government Land

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council Monday agreed unanimously on a resolution aligning the two bodies in plans to construct 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, use available funding for housing and explore residential density options. "The resolution the county and city passed...
eastcountytoday.net

Carlsbad Man Indicted for Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme

SAN DIEGO – Richard Lee Ramirez is charged in a federal grand jury indictment with securities fraud and money laundering. According to the indictment unsealed yesterday, Ramirez ran a fraudulent investment scheme with his company JMJ Capital Group (“JMJ”) and obtained at least $8 million from investors since 2018. The indictment alleges he used investors’ money for personal expenses and to make Ponzi-style payments to other investors, rather than advancing JMJ’s purported business and investment opportunities.
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

High San Diego gas prices are a boon for stations in Tijuana

Tijuana gas stations are capitalizing on California’s record-high gas prices. KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis found several stations advertising cheaper gas to commuters heading to San Diego. Tijuana gas stations are offering San Diegans a refuge from record-high fuel prices. “Last chance to save on gas,” reads a large...
SAN DIEGO, CA
