County Tax Collector Mails More Than 1 Million Property Tax Bills

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister prepares the mailing. County photo

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said his office started mailing more than one million 2022-23 secured property tax bills Monday.

“Property taxes fund essential county and city services,” McAllister said. “Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible. This year we expect to generate $8.06 billion in property taxes.”

All 1,011,364 secured tax bills are available now at sdttc.com to view and pay. Property owners can pay online free using an electronic check. Taxpayers will also get an immediate, emailed receipt for payment confirmation if they use the online payment system.

The first property tax installment is due Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1 and becomes delinquent after April 11.

The total amount owed by property taxpayers is $500 million more than last year’s total of $7.56 billion. Rising home prices and new residential units are contributing to the increase.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 877-829-4732.

Property taxes fund schools, libraries and other services provided by local cities and the county. To see how taxes are allocated, go to sdttc.com.