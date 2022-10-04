Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
Dan Lanning offers positive Justin Flowe update, addresses first half scuffle
Dan Lanning indicated that linebacker Justin Flowe is likely to make a return to the field this weekend when the team travels to Tucson for their third game of Pac-12 play. Flowe missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, and also failed to suit up for the team's win over BYU earlier in September.
Oregon Head Coaches: If You Leave, Your New Team Will Fire You
From a couple of bleacher bums, here’s a revelation that every Oregon head coach should consider: if you jump ship for a new head coaching position, you won’t last three years there. You can look it up. Going back through 128 years of Oregon football, not one Oregon...
Oregon commit Tyler Turner recaps official visit
Four-star safety and Oregon commit Tyler Turner is no stranger to Oregon's football facilities. He's been on campus multiple times prior to his commitment and after his.
Oregon basketball: Top JUCO scorer Tyrone Williams joins Ducks
Oregon Basketball and head coach Dana Altman have found a way to add junior college talent once again. Altman seems to have a knack for knowing what his team needs to excel and added Tyrone Williams for the upcoming season. Williams was the leading scorer in junior college basketball the...
A to Z Wineworks sells to Washington winery giant
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates purchases the Newberg winery for an undisclosed price in September The largest winery in the Northwest significantly expanded its presence last month with the acquisition of a major player in the Yamhill County wine scene. Newberg's A to Z Wineworks and its subsidiary Rex Hill were purchased by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in September, adding to a portfolio that includes the 2006 purchase of Dundee's Erath Winery. It is the first major acquisition for Ste. Michelle since it was purchased by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion in July 2021. "Erath and A...
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids
As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
Pelican Brewing to Host the Grand Opening of Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay
Earlier this summer, Pelican Brewing opened its fourth location, Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay, along the Oregon Coast on the south end of Lincoln City. Now in a little over one week, the new location will host its Grand Opening and the tapping of its first in-house brewed beer, Doryman’s Dark Ale, that’ll take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.
TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
