Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Tiffin Columbian

The Sailors lost a close match in three sets on Tuesday. Vermilion struggled early to find their footing in the first set, and it momentarily looked like Tiffin would take the match in two sets until Claire Bartlome came to the line in the second set to stage an 8 point run to give the momentum to the Sailors closing a 7 point deficit. The Sailors still had to fight to stay alive and in extra points Bartlome ended the set with a kill. Vermilion started off strong in the third with another service run of 8 points this time by Peyton Logsdon. Mid-set they began to struggle and Tiffin was able to pull ahead 22-21. The Sailors made a late attempt at pulling back into the lead, but Columbian came out on top. Leading scorers included Peyton Logsdon with 11 kills and 3 aces, Claire Bartlome with 8 kills and 7 aces, Lauren Logsdon with 3 kills and 3 aces, Erin Ellis with 3 kills, Grace Conrady with 2 kills, and Elizabeth Okasinski with 2 kills. Brynn Chadwick, Claire Bartlome, and Peyton Logsdon played good defense for the Sailors!
Girls Soccer takes down Port Clinton

The Lady Sailors soccer team ended the regular season in style, beating Port Clinton 2-1 on the road. Port Clinton controlled possession most of the first half, but the defense stayed tough and did not give up any goals, keeping the score 0-0 at half. Keeper Abi Rhoades was back in goal for the first time in 10 games and made quite a few difficult saves.
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
MMA fighter becomes part owner in Romeo's Pizza franchise

Six-time MMA champion Stipe Miocic has become a part-owner in Romeo's Pizza's Parma, Ohio location, and will support the organization in brand-building efforts across the nation, according a press release. Miocic lives and trains in Cleveland, Ohio and works as a full-time location firefighter and EMT. HE was named Greater...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season

The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
Crash Victim from Ohio Identified

The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
