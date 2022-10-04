The Sailors lost a close match in three sets on Tuesday. Vermilion struggled early to find their footing in the first set, and it momentarily looked like Tiffin would take the match in two sets until Claire Bartlome came to the line in the second set to stage an 8 point run to give the momentum to the Sailors closing a 7 point deficit. The Sailors still had to fight to stay alive and in extra points Bartlome ended the set with a kill. Vermilion started off strong in the third with another service run of 8 points this time by Peyton Logsdon. Mid-set they began to struggle and Tiffin was able to pull ahead 22-21. The Sailors made a late attempt at pulling back into the lead, but Columbian came out on top. Leading scorers included Peyton Logsdon with 11 kills and 3 aces, Claire Bartlome with 8 kills and 7 aces, Lauren Logsdon with 3 kills and 3 aces, Erin Ellis with 3 kills, Grace Conrady with 2 kills, and Elizabeth Okasinski with 2 kills. Brynn Chadwick, Claire Bartlome, and Peyton Logsdon played good defense for the Sailors!

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO