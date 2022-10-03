Read full article on original website
Green Bay Unable to Slow Down Youngstown State, Falls 3-0
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - It was a tough night for the Green Bay women's soccer team Thursday, as they as they were shut out 3-0 at Youngstown State. The Phoenix loss dropped its record to 2-7-2 overall, and 0-3-2 in Horizon League Play. Green Bay remains on two points in the...
Green Bay Volleyball Looks to Keep Undefeated Home Record This Weekend
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay volleyball will look to get back in the win column Friday night when Oakland comes to the Kress Center. The Phoenix will also host Cleveland State Saturday afternoon. GB had a nine-game win streak, the second-longest in program history, before Wright State broke it up last Saturday. GB will look to keep their undefeated 2022 home record of 6-0 alive.
Walker's Late Goal Lifts Phoenix Past Western Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. – Keegan Walker's 77th-minute goal propelled Green Bay men's soccer to a 2-1 win over Western Illinois on Tuesday. Walker has scored in three-straight games for the Phoenix. It's the second-straight win for GB and improves their record to 5-2-3 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Phoenix had...
Green Bay Men's, Women's Golf Complete Successful Tournaments
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was a successful trip for both Green Bay men's and women's golf teams as both squads are near the end of the fall 2022 season. The men were competing at the Tom Tontimonia Invite in Westlake, Ohio, and the women were at the Shirley Spork Invitational in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Green Bay Women's Soccer Heads to Youngstown State, Hosts Cleveland State Saturday
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay women's soccer enters a key stretch of the schedule as they look to gain ground in the Horizon League standings, beginning with Youngstown State Thursday afternoon before hosting Cleveland State on Saturday. Thursday, October 6 – Youngstown, Ohio – Farmers National Bank Field...
