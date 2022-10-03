ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Green Bay Unable to Slow Down Youngstown State, Falls 3-0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - It was a tough night for the Green Bay women's soccer team Thursday, as they as they were shut out 3-0 at Youngstown State. The Phoenix loss dropped its record to 2-7-2 overall, and 0-3-2 in Horizon League Play. Green Bay remains on two points in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Volleyball Looks to Keep Undefeated Home Record This Weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay volleyball will look to get back in the win column Friday night when Oakland comes to the Kress Center. The Phoenix will also host Cleveland State Saturday afternoon. GB had a nine-game win streak, the second-longest in program history, before Wright State broke it up last Saturday. GB will look to keep their undefeated 2022 home record of 6-0 alive.
GREEN BAY, WI
Walker's Late Goal Lifts Phoenix Past Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. – Keegan Walker's 77th-minute goal propelled Green Bay men's soccer to a 2-1 win over Western Illinois on Tuesday. Walker has scored in three-straight games for the Phoenix. It's the second-straight win for GB and improves their record to 5-2-3 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Phoenix had...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Men's, Women's Golf Complete Successful Tournaments

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was a successful trip for both Green Bay men's and women's golf teams as both squads are near the end of the fall 2022 season. The men were competing at the Tom Tontimonia Invite in Westlake, Ohio, and the women were at the Shirley Spork Invitational in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
GREEN BAY, WI
