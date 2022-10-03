GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay volleyball will look to get back in the win column Friday night when Oakland comes to the Kress Center. The Phoenix will also host Cleveland State Saturday afternoon. GB had a nine-game win streak, the second-longest in program history, before Wright State broke it up last Saturday. GB will look to keep their undefeated 2022 home record of 6-0 alive.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO