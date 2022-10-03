ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyonce Shows Solange Love & Fenty Beauty Contest On TikTok

By Quicksilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Beyonce Shows Solange Major Love After Composing for NYC Ballet

Sources say Beyonce and her mother Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson slipped into the auditorium while the lights were down in support of Solange. This event makes the ‘Cranes in the Sky’ songstress the only second Black woman in the New York City Ballet’s 74-year history to compose a score for the world-renowned company.

On Friday, Solange shared a gallery of images on her Instagram celebrating her big night.

The following day, Beyonce shared a post honoring her sister and calling her ‘a visionary and one of one.’

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

She’s right about that one. Solange is an unstoppable light of talent with limitless honors ahead of her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nba5_0iKrDnaa00

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


Fenty Beauty Looking for New “Fenty Face” in TikTok Contest

Fenty Beauty is launching its first-ever competition as they search for the next Fenty Beauty Fan in honor of the brand’s fifth anniversary.

Fans of all shades, sizes and ages will have the chance wot work with the brand and be the next face of the Fenty Beauty Campaign.

All you have to do is follow @fentybeauty on TikTok, post a video showing your “beauty energy,” and use the hashtag #TheNextFentyFace and tag @fentybeauty.

In addition to being known as the next Fenty Face, the winner will get to travel to two major brand events which include flight, hotel, and more. The winner will also receive the latest Fenty Beauty launches for themselves and a friend, and fully stocked Fenty Beauty makeup line, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Fragrance for an entire year!

The Fenty Beauty site has all the deets! The competition ends Oct. 7th.

