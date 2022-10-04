ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite objections, City Council approves Sun Valley Redevelopment Area

By By ALEX EDWARDS
 2 days ago

The Denver City Council Monday approved the Sun Valley Homes Urban Redevelopment Plan. The approval creates an urban redevelopment area, complete with a property and sales tax increment area.

The council voted 11-1 to approve the bill for an ordinance, with Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca being the sole "no" vote. Several community members joined the public hearing to speak in support of and against the plan.

"The urban redevelopment plan will support a project that will help provide the infrastructure framework needed for this area to accommodate a dense and diverse supply of housing, including a significant portion of affordable housing opportunities," Jeff Bader, Denver Urban Renewal Authority's senior redevelopment specialist, said.

Colfax Avenue marks the Sun Valley neighborhood to the North, Sixth Avenue to the South, the Platte River to the east, and Federal Boulevard to the west. Known for its disconnected street grid, the community became home to concentrated poverty and isolation from economic opportunity, according to the Sun Valley Redevelopment Plan webpage.

The Denver Housing Authority (DHA) has already redeveloped some of the neighborhood, completing four apartment complexes. Two properties, Greenhaus and Thrive, were built as affordable housing ventures.

But this effort drew the ire of David Roybal, who lived in Sun Valley.

"The city created this neighborhood with all the poor people in here... Now that it's mixed-income, now that there's Teslas in the neighborhood, you want to improve it," he said. "This ain't for the people y'all."

Roybal said the city council has failed the Sun Valley community for 67 years. He pleaded with the city council to understand that changing the neighborhood will not improve it, in his opinion.

Roybal used the redevelopment of Lincoln Park, something he said failed, as a cautionary tale the council should heed before approving the plan.

"So what makes you think that this is going to work?" Roybal asked. "This is not a representation of the people."

But according to Jeanne Granville, the Sun Valley Community Coalition President, a majority of coalition members voted in favor of the redevelopment plan. Only one member voted no, and five abstained, she said.

"We're pleased to support this resolution," she said. "It creates a mechanism for property tax increment financing to generate funds to build the roads, sidewalks, storm water drainage and other infrastructure critical to realizing the vision of DHA's choice neighborhood plan."

The Choice Neighborhood Program is run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Its objectives are to support locally driven strategies that address struggling neighborhoods. This comprehensive approach revitalizes distressed HUD housing and addresses the challenges facing an area.

After the public hearing closed, council members had an opportunity to speak on the bill for an ordinance. Only one, council President Jamie Torres and District 3 councilwoman, took the floor before the vote closed.

"I think what's going to be important for Denver Housing Authority is how you play a role in helping rebuild community," she said. "And community is not just housing; it is their bonds, their relationships between one another, and for many folks, they're returning to something that doesn't look the same."

CdeBaca did not explain publicly why she voted against the bill.

Comments / 0

 

