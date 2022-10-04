Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Related
heraldcourier.com
Patriots, Wolves advance to volleyball finals
Jenna Hare had 20 kills and 13 digs and Hannah Hodge added 12 kills and 19 digs to lead Sullivan East to a 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-14 District 1-AA elimination match victory over Volunteer at Unicoi County High School on Wednesday night. Sullivan East will play Tennessee High in the...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Tennessee High advances to District 1-AA volleyball finals; Union's volleyball team (21-1), THS girls soccer team (12-1-1) still rolling
Tennessee High’s first two matches in the postseason played out like things went for the Vikings throughout the regular season – triumphantly. THS swept rival Sullivan East 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 on Tuesday after earlier earning a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton in the TSSAA District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County High School.
heraldcourier.com
Versatile Moss guides Marion to volleyball win
BRISTOL, Va. – Every school needs an athlete like Ella Moss. Relying on the same aggressive approach, the junior is a rebounding force in basketball, catcher in softball and middle hitter in volleyball for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. Tuesday’s Southwest District volleyball match offered an example of that versatility....
heraldcourier.com
King women's soccer plays to draw with Converse.
Converse out-shot King 22-3, including 10-1 on goal, but managed to just one goal, which was enough to defeat King 1-0 in Conference Carolinas action at Paris Field. Hayden Gensler scored the lone goal at the 51:29 mark of the second half for Converse (9-1-1, 7-0). King (2-6-2, 1-4-1) got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES: Blue Highway Fest to bring celebration of bluegrass to Big Stone Gap on Oct. 7-8
Blue Highway emanated from Appalachia, and it’s to Appalachia that the venerable bluegrass band returns. Multi-Grammy-nominated Blue Highway helms a major bluegrass festival, Blue Highway Fest, this weekend, Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Staged at scenic Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the two-day festival offers a day early tease. Guitar maestro Tommy Emmanuel leads a show on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap.
heraldcourier.com
Hurley High closed for repairs; classes relocated
Hurley High School students are moving back where they began their education — at the combined elementary/middle school in the remote community in Buchanan County, Virginia. This move on Monday comes after a mysterious fire erupted in the ceiling of the 53-year-old Hurley High School around noon on Tuesday.
heraldcourier.com
City seeks funds for Pinnacle Parkway extension
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee, is seeking state funding to extend Pinnacle Parkway. On Tuesday, the City Council gave its approval to submit an application to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a State Industrial Access grant. If approved, the grant would cover 100% of roadway construction costs and 50% of right-of-way acquisition costs associated with extending the parkway from its intersection with U.S. Highway 11-W to the intersection of Walnut Hill Road and Island Road.
heraldcourier.com
Sunny Sweeney headlines Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time at BCMM on Oct. 13
When: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Sincerity marks the tantalizing voice of Sunny Sweeney. Hear the veteran country singer emote as such on her latest album, “Married Alone.” Sweeney plans to delve into her new record when she headlines Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time. Scheduled to stage at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Oct. 13, plentiful tickets remain available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
New energy innovation project coming to Wise County
RICHMOND, Va. — Southwest Virginia will host an energy technology project designed to promote innovation, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday. The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be located in Wise County near the town of Pound, according to a written statement. Current plans call for the potential development of additional testbed sites around the region.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Fire erupts at Hurley High School
HURLEY, Va. — A fire erupted Tuesday around noon at Hurley High School, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. All of the students were evacuated and sent to the middle school, police said. One person was taken to local hospital. “I’m thankful for the first responders and...
heraldcourier.com
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Pinkout makes point that 'Cancer is beatable'
BRISTOL, Tenn. – At halftime of the King University men’s soccer match with Converse University on Wednesday, students held a Pinkout Cancer Awareness ceremony with the American Cancer Society to recognize the members of their community who have battled and survived cancer. Cancer survivor Lori Byington, director of...
heraldcourier.com
Bristol Virginia Fire Department to host open house Oct. 8
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Fire Department will host an open house Saturday Oct. 8 at Fire Station 1 on Lee Street to commemorate the annual Fire Prevention Week. The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m., according to a written statement. The event will include free hot dogs while they last and firefighters providing tours of the station and fire trucks. Children can experience the fire safety trailer and there will be free fire safety materials for children.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Bristol homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Looking for luxury in Abingdon? Don't miss this one! This gorgeous property boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 4500+ sqft of finished living space!! Situated in the county, and tucked away with a long paved driveway on 3.6 acres with mountain views; this custom built brick home is equipped with hardwood floors, tray ceilings with exposed beams, multiple fireplaces, custom built-ins, plus so much more! Featuring a convenient floor plan with everything on the main level, this home comes with an open concept kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, dining room, attached garage, and so much more all on the main level plus a fully finished walk out basement! Promoting the possibility of in-law quarters downstairs with its own bedroom, bonus room, living room, bathroom with steam shower, wetbar, media room, and walk out access to the secluded courtyard out back with its own fireplace and private gazebo! Located near Abingdon vineyards, south holston lake, the creeper trail, and so much more; this property will not last long priced to sell at $750k! Call today to schedule your appointment! All information contained herein is deemed reliable but gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers verification.
heraldcourier.com
BTES to begin trimming trees, vegetation
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services is working to increase reliability for its customers through its vegetation management program. “Recent growing seasons caused many areas to grow beyond what customers are able to maintain safely and effectively,” Mike Browder, CEO of BTES, said in a written statement. “Where we used to be able to use simple trimming methods, we must now take down or trim anything near the power lines to enable our customers to resume maintaining their vegetation.”
heraldcourier.com
Bristol man receives 264-month prison sentence
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced to 264 months in prison by Judge Clifton L. Corner in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, according to a written statement. As...
Comments / 0