WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SBAC appoints new district security chief
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) appointed a new chief of safety and school security. The board voted unanimously to pass Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) Superintendent Shane Andrew’s recommendation to approve the administrative appointment of Douglas Pelton. “Mr. Pelton believes that by...
WCJB
Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission discussed whether to continue funding the Richardson Community Center in Lake City. The meeting brought dozens of residents, who voiced their opinions. “Let’s come back to the table together and let’s come up with more ideas of bringing more funds in,”...
WCJB
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County election office sends out ballots
The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent 45,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 8 election and expects the ballots to arrive next week. If the ballot doesn’t arrive by Oct. 17, voters who applied for the mail options should contact the elections office at 352-374-5252 or votebymail@alachuacounty.us.
mycbs4.com
Veterans experience long wait times for appointments in VA Medical Centers
Gainesville, FL — The Veterans Affair website reports for Gainesville's Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the wait-times for new patients to receive primary care averages 33 days. The VA reports its national average wait time stands at 15 days. “You just kind of get used to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
SF, Gateway collect supplies for sister college
Two local colleges are collecting supplies for a sister Florida College System institution’s employees who lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Gainesville’s Santa Fe College and Lake City’s Florida Gateway College are teaming to gather donations for the State College of Florida–Manatee Sarasota which has 50 employees who were devastated by last week’s storm. The school has campuses in Bradenton, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl
Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
RELATED PEOPLE
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHA appoints two executive team members
The Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) recently announced two appointments to its executive team. Michelle Beans is now the chief financial officer (CFO) and Malcolm Kiner is the chief operating officer (COO). Beans and Kiner will transition into their new roles focusing on performance, excellence, and a customer-centric approach in advancing...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Peaceful Paths promotes domestic violence awareness
Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network will mark the start of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and host its annual fundraising event on Thursday. Since 1974, Peaceful Paths has committed to the ongoing partnerships and collaborations that create a Coordinated Community Response to domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford and Union Counties.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU continues late fee policy for October
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
Independent Florida Alligator
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
WCJB
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County left an 18-year-old in critical condition. The driver was traveling westbound on SR 100 on Wednesday. This is when they entered the eastbound lane of travel to pass traffic. The driver did not have enough room or time to pass and...
Clay County authorities search for two missing teens
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
Independent Florida Alligator
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider
The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
alachuachronicle.com
Driver transported as trauma alert after crashing through fence into Alachua towing business at high speed
ALACHUA, Fla. – At 5:20 a.m. today, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment at A-1 Towing, 14515 Peggy Road in Alachua. Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle that had gone through the fence and had come to rest on its side inside the A-1 Towing property.
ocala-news.com
MCPS recognizes graduates of inaugural leadership class
Twenty members of the Marion County community have gained a greater understanding of what it takes to operate Marion County Public Schools after completing the Leadership MCPS program. On Tuesday, September 27, these individuals graduated as the inaugural class members of Leadership MCPS. This program featured eight monthly sessions that...
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
