Alachua County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

SBAC appoints new district security chief

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) appointed a new chief of safety and school security. The board voted unanimously to pass Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) Superintendent Shane Andrew’s recommendation to approve the administrative appointment of Douglas Pelton. “Mr. Pelton believes that by...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County election office sends out ballots

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent 45,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 8 election and expects the ballots to arrive next week. If the ballot doesn’t arrive by Oct. 17, voters who applied for the mail options should contact the elections office at 352-374-5252 or votebymail@alachuacounty.us.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SF, Gateway collect supplies for sister college

Two local colleges are collecting supplies for a sister Florida College System institution’s employees who lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Gainesville’s Santa Fe College and Lake City’s Florida Gateway College are teaming to gather donations for the State College of Florida–Manatee Sarasota which has 50 employees who were devastated by last week’s storm. The school has campuses in Bradenton, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl

Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Kirby Smart
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHA appoints two executive team members

The Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) recently announced two appointments to its executive team. Michelle Beans is now the chief financial officer (CFO) and Malcolm Kiner is the chief operating officer (COO). Beans and Kiner will transition into their new roles focusing on performance, excellence, and a customer-centric approach in advancing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Peaceful Paths promotes domestic violence awareness

Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network will mark the start of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and host its annual fundraising event on Thursday. Since 1974,  Peaceful Paths  has committed to the ongoing partnerships and collaborations that create a Coordinated Community Response to domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford and Union Counties.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU continues late fee policy for October

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County authorities search for two missing teens

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider

The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS recognizes graduates of inaugural leadership class

Twenty members of the Marion County community have gained a greater understanding of what it takes to operate Marion County Public Schools after completing the Leadership MCPS program. On Tuesday, September 27, these individuals graduated as the inaugural class members of Leadership MCPS. This program featured eight monthly sessions that...
MARION COUNTY, FL

