HGEN, CPNG & SFIX Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Zymeworks Announces Results of Special Meeting
Zymeworks Inc. ("Zymeworks" or the "Company") ZYME, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company's securityholders have approved its plan to become a Delaware corporation (the "Redomicile") at the special meeting of Zymeworks securityholders (the "Special Meeting") held in Vancouver, BC, on October 7, 2022.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months. ________________________________________. AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN. ") BULLETIN TYPE:...
Greenlane & Other Marijuana Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Need To Know About
Greenlane Holdings' Nick Kovacevich To Step Down As CEO. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN said on Friday that Craig Snyder, the company's current president, will take the helm as CEO effective January 1, 2023. Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's current CEO, will move full-time into a chief corporate development role and continue to...
AMMO, Inc. Is Scoring Record-Setting Growth; Guidance Puts A $300 Million 2023 In The Crosshairs ($POWW)
Markets are far from perfect. In fact, equities prices more often miss the mark compared to when they get it right. That's why the word "correction" is so often used. But imperfect markets aren't all bad news; they invariably create investment opportunities. And those investors taking advantage of one apparent to AMMO, Inc. POWW $POWW))) could potentially realize substantial near and long-term returns from a company checking the right boxes at the right time.
TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next
TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Ketamine for Parkinson's Disease, PharmaTher Holdings Announces Grant of U.S. Patent To Cover It
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders announced that the US States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) granted US Patent No: 11,426,366. The patent is titled “Compositions and Methods...
