Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Here are the four candidates vying for mayor of Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to replace former embattled mayor Harry Sidhu as Mayor of Anaheim. Former city council member Lori Galloway, current council member Trevor O'Neill, former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken and water systems operator Dick Lopez are all running for the head of one of Orange County's largest cities.
ANAHEIM, CA
californiaexaminer.net

A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft

Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LASD commander files lawsuit for retaliation against whistleblower

Allen Castellano, a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has filed a lawsuit against his department and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower."LASD has held itself out as above the law and immune to accountability, with leadership operating with the lack of transparency and audacity of a third world dictatorship and evading any oversight," Castellano's attorneys stated in the lawsuit. "While past sheriffs have retaliated against whistleblowers, Villanueva has taken vindictiveness, revenge, and retaliation to a whole other level and Villanueva's misconduct has led to approximately two dozen ongoing whistleblower lawsuits against the County."In the lawsuit, Castellano's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half a Mayor for Half the City

One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
GLENDORA, CA
knock-la.com

Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso

On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower

The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower. Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death. "LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage. According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine. "The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said. Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping."I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said. Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died. "LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic flyers left in San Marino neighborhood on Yom Kippur

Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were left in a San Marino neighborhood on Yom Kippur. One resident who only wanted to be identified as Todd first spotted the flyers, tucked into plastic bags with rocks, while walking his daughter to school around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. At first, he thought they were landscaper flyers until […]
SAN MARINO, CA

