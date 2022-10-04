Read full article on original website
Attorney Groups Urge Investigation of Committee Formed to Recall Los Angeles District Attorney for Fraud
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Prosecutors Alliance of California, Courage California, and Initiate Justice urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta Tuesday to open a criminal fraud probe into the Committee to Recall George Gascón, which failed in its quest to recall the Los Angeles District Attorney. The groups...
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
2urbangirls.com
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
Here are the four candidates vying for mayor of Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to replace former embattled mayor Harry Sidhu as Mayor of Anaheim. Former city council member Lori Galloway, current council member Trevor O'Neill, former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken and water systems operator Dick Lopez are all running for the head of one of Orange County's largest cities.
californiaexaminer.net
A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft
Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
LASD commander files lawsuit for retaliation against whistleblower
Allen Castellano, a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has filed a lawsuit against his department and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower."LASD has held itself out as above the law and immune to accountability, with leadership operating with the lack of transparency and audacity of a third world dictatorship and evading any oversight," Castellano's attorneys stated in the lawsuit. "While past sheriffs have retaliated against whistleblowers, Villanueva has taken vindictiveness, revenge, and retaliation to a whole other level and Villanueva's misconduct has led to approximately two dozen ongoing whistleblower lawsuits against the County."In the lawsuit, Castellano's...
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
Holzmann: Orange County’s Spiraling Unnatural Death Crisis
It is now Fall and it looks like a cold, cruel winter ahead for the most vulnerable in Orange County. The Sheriff’s Department recently released its Coroner’s Report for 2021 and the numbers are terrifying. Overdose deaths spiked from 487 in 2020 to 937 in 2021, an almost...
foxla.com
Measure A: Priest accused of endorsing removal of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
LOS ANGELES - Caught on camera – parishioners at a Catholic church in Boyle Heights are being encouraged by their priest to make a pledge to vote "Yes" on a ballot measure that would kick Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva out of office. If approved by Los Angeles...
Understanding What California’s New ‘Jaywalking’ Bill Really Does (And Doesn’t Do)
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was...
Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
Karen Bass' lead over Rick Caruso shrinks as LA mayoral election campaign enters final weeks: Poll
A new poll shows the gap between the two candidates for Los Angeles mayor is shrinking.
spectrumnews1.com
Board approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin...
knock-la.com
Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso
On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower
The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower. Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death. "LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage. According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine. "The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said. Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping."I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said. Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died. "LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate.
Antisemitic flyers left in San Marino neighborhood on Yom Kippur
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were left in a San Marino neighborhood on Yom Kippur. One resident who only wanted to be identified as Todd first spotted the flyers, tucked into plastic bags with rocks, while walking his daughter to school around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. At first, he thought they were landscaper flyers until […]
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
