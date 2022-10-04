Fintech Surge 2022, the MENA region’s leading finance and innovation conference, is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-13 October 2022. An integral part of GITEX Global 2022, the biggest tech and start-up event of the year featuring over 4,500 tech and digital companies from 170 countries, the four-day event is poised to be the premier hub for fintech entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and regulators, and will accelerate the growth of paytech, wealthtech, insurtech, and regtech in the MENA region.

