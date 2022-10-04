Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
dailyhodl.com
Abu Dhabi To Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards
The first edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 to recognize and reward outstanding efforts within the fields of blockchain and Web 3.0 innovations. Hoko Agency Middle East will host the awards in association with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship platform...
ship-technology.com
Port optimisation through trade and technology
Efforts are being made to establish digitalisation in port operations, significant progress has been made in the Saudi region. At the Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 in September, panelists discussed port facilities and services which optimised port calls and overcame congestion, while also considering sustainability and the environment in these developments.
smartmeetings.com
Focus on Sustainability at Largest IMEX America Yet
The return of thousands of global buyers and exhibitors to IMEX America 2022 next week at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas could be a sign that the industry is bouncing back stronger than ever, according to Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. She reported this week that more than 3,000 buyers and 3,000 exhibiting companies have registered.
Business Insider
Terminal Africa: The journey to transforming logistics solutions for African businesses
Globally, logistics serve an essential function of enabling trade and commerce through broad offerings that solve challenges affecting the flow and reverse flow of goods, whether from Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customers (B2C), or Customer to Customer (C2C). In Africa, logistical solutions are essential to the survival of...
salestechstar.com
Enable Steps Up Global Expansion with New Sydney-Based Office to Strengthen its Position as the Category Leader in Rebate Management
Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Sydney CBD. The expansion allows Enable to build on its global presence to better serve the Australian market and support its growing team with a world class facility. “Maintaining relationships with trading partners...
CoinTelegraph
Tonomus’ Beverly Rider joins global lineup of innovators reshaping the Metaverse landscape
The inaugural edition of World Metaverse Show is set to take place in Dubai between Oct. 5 and 6, 2022 at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, UAE. It is an elite gathering of the global Metaverse and Web3 ecosystem. Beverly Rider — chief commercial officer and chief marketing officer of...
CoinTelegraph
World Blockchain Summit is back in Dubai at Atlantis The Palm
World Blockchain Summit (WBS), the largest global series of blockchain, crypto and Web3 events, is coming back to Dubai on Oct. 17 and 18 at Atlantis the Palm. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, WBS Dubai is hosting the most influential thought leaders on blockchain, crypto, NFTs, Web3 and the Metaverse to explore the market’s effects on commerce, banking, gaming, culture and community development.
fintechnexus.com
Colombian fintech Plurall raises $20 million to boost small businesses
Four months after launching its operations, Plurall — a Colombian fintech that offers accessible banking and loans to small businesses — raised $20 million in debt from Fasanara Capital, a London-based global fund with $3.5 billion U.S. in assets under management. In an interview with Fintech Nexus, Plurall’s...
fintechfutures.com
Dubai’s Fintech Surge set to accelerate MENA region’s rapid fintech growth
Fintech Surge 2022, the MENA region’s leading finance and innovation conference, is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-13 October 2022. An integral part of GITEX Global 2022, the biggest tech and start-up event of the year featuring over 4,500 tech and digital companies from 170 countries, the four-day event is poised to be the premier hub for fintech entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and regulators, and will accelerate the growth of paytech, wealthtech, insurtech, and regtech in the MENA region.
Exclusive Private Charter of Japanese Cultural Facilities & Traditional Craftspeople: “Wabunka,” Luxury Experience Reservation Service, Launches Global Website
Japan Culture and Technology, Inc., operator of Luxury experience reservation site in Japan, Wabunka, will launch a global website for overseas customers specializing in private and multilingual services for tourists visiting Japan, on October 5, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929006001/en/. Wabunka_Travel specialist in...
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
drifttravel.com
Virgin Voyages Announces Industry-First Partnerships With Trio of Sustainable Marine Fuel Providers
Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line with an efficient fleet of ships amongst the youngest in the industry, today announced that it has partnered with independent sustainability experts, the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), along with three leading waste-based sustainable fuel providers to deliver low carbon fuels to the marine industry. Argent Energy, GoodFuels and Twelve are collaborating with the cruise line to further advance Virgin Voyages’ commitment of reaching net zero by 2050.
Hotels Magazine
Exclusive: Aimbridge EMEA replaces venerable Interstate brand
After spending many years as one of the most well-known global third-party management companies, the Interstate Hotels & Resorts brand is being retired by its parent company, Aimbridge Hospitality, and being replaced with the Aimbridge EMEA moniker. The existing Interstate Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which has operated as Aimbridge’s international...
coingeek.com
UAE’s Ministry of Economy opens office in the metaverse
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Economy has opened an office in the metaverse that will be accessible to everyone globally. The building in the metaverse is the exact replica of the Ministry of Economy in Abu Dhabi with the same services offered to visitors. Abdulla bin Touq Al...
aircargonews.net
UPS expands time-critical offering in Singapore and Thailand
Express giant UPS has expanded its “Premier” service for time- and temperature-sensitive shipments to Thailand and Singapore. The service offers tracking, prioritisation of shipments and has three levels, with the Premier Gold service being made available in the two locations. Gold offers ‘first-in, first-off’ prioritisation and near real-time...
