This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?
As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world's largest travel region
A new report from international travel industry analysts the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) predicts Asia Pacific will no longer be the world's largest travel region by the end of 2022.
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
Why Buying Property in These International Vacation Destinations Could Be a Terrible Investment
White sandy beaches, rich cultural histories, and exotic foods. When you consider purchasing an international vacation property to rent to fellow tourists, these all make it sound like an easy...
CNBC
London, Paris, Frankfurt and beyond: CNBC names Europe's best hotels for business travel
International travel may still have its challenges. But finding a solid hotel for a business trip isn't one of them. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in Europe. This is the first ranking of its kind between...
2 California hotels ranked among ‘Top 25 Hotels in the U.S.’ by Tripadvisor
Comfortable beds, fine dining, fantastic views and plenty of amenities are all factors to consider when searching for the perfect hotel. Luckily, residents of the Golden State may not have to travel too far to experience the ideal hotel stay. According to Tripadvisor, two California hotels ranked among the top 25 best hotels in the United States.
Caribbean Vacation Mistakes, Free Trip to Sweden, AA CEO Defends JetBlue Partnership
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
CNBC
JetBlue bid for Spirit wins support from 2 advisory firms
Two major investor advisory firms recommended that Spirit stockholders vote to accept JetBlue's $3.8 billion offer when they vote on Oct. 19. The last major hurdle to JetBlue buying Spirit is the Justice Department, which is reviewing the deal for possible antitrust concerns. JetBlue won a bidding war with Frontier...
Earn Free Rental Days 2022 For Avis Preferred Points Members in the United States and Canada
You can earn a free rental day for every two qualifying vehicle rentals of a minimum of two consecutive days with this new promotion from Avis Rent A Car System for members of the Avis Preferred Points frequent renter loyalty program from Wednesday, October 5, 2022 through Tuesday, February 28, 2023…
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
airlive.net
London Heathrow Airport to end passenger cap by end of the month
The London airport imposed the limit over the summer in an attempt to manage chaotic conditions amid a jump in travel as restrictions imposed early in the coronavirus pandemic were lifted. Heathrow Airport said on Monday that it would lift its temporary passenger cap, which limits the airport’s capacity to...
Travel to Costa Rica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Costa Rica, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
travelnoire.com
The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting
The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
Airlines demand ‘no repeat of summer 2022 chaos’ as Heathrow confirms passenger cap to be lifted
European airlines have attacked some major airports for “their inability to cope with the quick uptick in passenger demand”. At a conference in Brussels, their representative organisation, Airports for Europe (A4E), is demanding there should be “no repeat of summer 2022 chaos”.Tens of thousands of flights, particularly to and from the UK, have been cancelled – including some at the last minute with passengers on board their planes.Long security queues at some airports, including Amsterdam, Dublin and Manchester, led to some travellers missing flights.There have also been widespread complaints about misrouted luggage and long waits at baggage reclaim. Thomas Reynaert,...
State boosting international tourism efforts with help of new federal funds
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says Louisiana is getting federal funds to help make up for its tourism losses during the pandemic. He says before COVID the state’s international market was growing by double digits.
Use travel rewards to book a free honeymoon stay at these 19 adult-friendly resorts
What's better than a dream honeymoon? A dream honeymoon booked for free thanks to travel rewards. Here are 19 of our favorite adult-friendly resorts you can book for free.
htrends.com
Luxury Travelers: A Profile from Destination Analysts
Every quarter as part of our ongoing The State of the American Traveler study, we take a deeper dive into topics and trends of critical importance to the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, in collaboration with our friends at Miles Partnership. For our Fall 2022 Segments Edition, we looked at trending traveler profiles from The State of the American Traveler’s extensive database—including Adventurers, Wellness-Seekers, Gen Z, Visiting Friends & Relatives, and Luxury-oriented travelers. Since the latter is of particular interest to many right now, following is a summary of the latest travel behaviors and psychographics.
Save Up to 20 Percent at 5,960 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 5,960 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
