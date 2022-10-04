ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
The Independent

Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?

As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...
USA TODAY

Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing

Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012

Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
CNBC

JetBlue bid for Spirit wins support from 2 advisory firms

Two major investor advisory firms recommended that Spirit stockholders vote to accept JetBlue's $3.8 billion offer when they vote on Oct. 19. The last major hurdle to JetBlue buying Spirit is the Justice Department, which is reviewing the deal for possible antitrust concerns. JetBlue won a bidding war with Frontier...
BBC

Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets

Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
airlive.net

London Heathrow Airport to end passenger cap by end of the month

The London airport imposed the limit over the summer in an attempt to manage chaotic conditions amid a jump in travel as restrictions imposed early in the coronavirus pandemic were lifted. Heathrow Airport said on Monday that it would lift its temporary passenger cap, which limits the airport’s capacity to...
travelnoire.com

The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting

The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
The Independent

Airlines demand ‘no repeat of summer 2022 chaos’ as Heathrow confirms passenger cap to be lifted

European airlines have attacked some major airports for “their inability to cope with the quick uptick in passenger demand”. At a conference in Brussels, their representative organisation, Airports for Europe (A4E), is demanding there should be “no repeat of summer 2022 chaos”.Tens of thousands of flights, particularly to and from the UK, have been cancelled – including some at the last minute with passengers on board their planes.Long security queues at some airports, including Amsterdam, Dublin and Manchester, led to some travellers missing flights.There have also been widespread complaints about misrouted luggage and long waits at baggage reclaim. Thomas Reynaert,...
htrends.com

Luxury Travelers: A Profile from Destination Analysts

Every quarter as part of our ongoing The State of the American Traveler study, we take a deeper dive into topics and trends of critical importance to the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, in collaboration with our friends at Miles Partnership. For our Fall 2022 Segments Edition, we looked at trending traveler profiles from The State of the American Traveler’s extensive database—including Adventurers, Wellness-Seekers, Gen Z, Visiting Friends & Relatives, and Luxury-oriented travelers. Since the latter is of particular interest to many right now, following is a summary of the latest travel behaviors and psychographics.
BoardingArea

Save Up to 20 Percent at 5,960 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 5,960 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
