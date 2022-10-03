Read full article on original website
The New Scout SUV Won’t Use VW’s EV Platform: Report
A unique platform would make sense given the brand's intended focus on off-road capability, but it's all rumor at this point.
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
CAR AND DRIVER
Track-Ready Alpine A110 R Is the French Sports Car of Our Daydreams
The new Alpine A110 R is shaves 75 pounds off of the standard version of the French sports car. While output remains at 300 hp, the R should be more deft on the race track thanks to a retuned suspension and a new carbon-fiber aero package that includes a larger rear diffuser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
What Are Audi's Designers Thinking?
With the shift away from internal-combustion engines to electrification and the march toward automated and autonomous vehicles, we're in the most transformative moment in automotive history. Audi is one of the earliest adopters of new technology, and as engineering evolves, so does design. Rather than creating radically different designs for its initial e-tron EV offerings, Audi opts for more traditional styling that creates a bridge between the past and future, but that's only the first step.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission
The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Prologue Looks Handsome and Unassuming, but It's a Big Deal for Honda
This new EV crossover is a collaboration with General Motors and shares components with the Chevy Blazer EV. The Prologue will go on sale in 2024 and will be followed by other Honda EVs in 2026 and 2027. If you're interested in the new Chevy Blazer EV but aren't a...
Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla
Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs
It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
MotorTrend Magazine
The First New Ford Mustang Race Car Is a 5.4-Liter Australian Monster
What you're looking at here is the first racing car spun off the new-for-2024, seventh-generation Ford Mustang. It's slated to compete in the Australian Supercars championship, which kicks off with the Bathurst 1000 this weekend, October 9. It's the first of a rash of new competition Mustangs to come, and it's also the first Mustang to enter Supercars' new Gen 3 format.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Track Star
It's raining tigers and werewolves through the entire session. Britain's Silverstone Circuit is not for the faint of heart in dry weather, but with standing water between Woodcote and Copse, the curbs as slippery as liquid soap and fast corners like Stowe crisscrossed by rivulets gleaming in the morning haze, the adrenaline pump is already working overtime. Even though Porsche replaced the 2023 911 GT3 RS's Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with more versatile rubber, in these appalling conditions even dedicated rain tires would struggle. Good thing for lots of downforce and an adjustable suspension that truly blurs the line between street car and race machine.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Use a Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup to Charge Another EV
The Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck is equipped with a large battery pack with either 98 kWh or 131 kWh usable capacity. We tested the larger pack and found out it can power the Lightning Platinum for 255 miles, and the Lariat for 266 miles. Besides providing energy for propulsion, Ford also allows owners to use the large traction battery as a "generator" with 240V and 120V sockets while emitting no tailpipe emissions and no loud generator noise.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Nissan Lineup Overview: New Z, Ariya, and More
There’s Nissan news from A to Z. Well, primarily A and Z. The electric Ariya and the sporty Z are the new babies for 2023, sitting at opposite ends of the motoring spectrum. The first is an upscale electric SUV and the second a raw, gas-burning, stick-shift, rear-drive tire spinner. Choose your fighter.
TechCrunch
Tesla is now building Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without ultrasonic sensors
Starting this month, all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Taiwan will no longer include the 12 ultrasonic sensors typically found on the front and rear bumpers of its vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors, which measure distance by using ultrasonic waves, are generally used as proximity sensors to support anti-collision safety systems, particularly in low-speed applications like parking.
CAR AND DRIVER
Smart Gets Sensible with the New #1 (Hashtag One)
Smart left the U.S. market in 2019, having established the limits of our enthusiasm for its quirky, gawky city cars. Yet the company's American misadventure was only a small part of the brand's wider commercial failure, one that had led to the loss of a reported $3.6 billion before it was fully absorbed into the Daimler empire in 2006.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Raises F-150 Lightning Prices Yet Again amid Supply-Chain Nightmare
Ford confirmed to Car and Driver that the F-150 Lightning will see an additional price hike for the 2023 model year. The base Pro model will now start at $53,769, including the $1795 destination fee, while the top Platinum model will reach north of $97,000. Ford says the price increase...
