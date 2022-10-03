Read full article on original website
Iowa high school football notebook: Large schools jockeying for RPI positioning entering stretch run
By Kevin White In Class 5-A, it’s all about impressing the computer. The 16 playoff qualifiers in Iowa’s largest class are determined solely by the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) formula the state employs. It uses a team’s record, their opponents’ record and their opponents opponents’ record. ...
Des Moines Register high school athletes of the week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1
The Des Moines Register's female and male athletes of the week have been named for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1. The top vote-getters were Jade Roghair of Iowa City West and Drew Kingery of Indianola. Roghair, a senior swimmer on the Iowa City West girls swimming and diving team,...
Here are the top 10 boys' high school cross country times in Iowa this season
The high school cross country season is getting down to crunch time, and the cream is beginning to rise to the top. There are five new times in the top 10 in this week's high school boys top 10 list and as the stakes get higher and the competition gets tougher, there is...
Local Sports Scoreboard- Boys/Girls Golf Sectional Results, Dixon Volleyball Wins at LP
Class 1A (at Kewanee): 1. Rockford Boylan 332 2. Peoria Notre Dame 334 3. Morton 359 (Qualify for State Meet) Dixon’s Katie Drew qualified for state as an individual. Drew finished in 7th place at the Sectional with an 81. Oregon’s Ava Hackman qualified for state with an 84.
Twice as nice (again): Petersen sisters carrying on family volleyball tradition at Dike-New Hartford
By Bret Hayworth DIKE, Iowa — There are a lot of things that make Jadyn Petersen and Payton Petersen feel proud. They are appreciative to be among the latest bunch of Dike-New Hartford volleyball performers who have made all-state teams, earned college scholarships and amassed 15 ...
