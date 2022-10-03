ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

10.6.22 – Metro volleyball results

Cedar Falls hosted a quadrangular and finished 3-0 with two-set sweeps over Waterloo East and Mason City, and a three-set win over 4A 6th-ranked West Delaware. Cole Bair is Program Director and hosts 'Cole & Company' from 5-6pm weekdays on 1650 - 102.3 The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @realcolebair.
Week 7 metro high school football matchups

The metro high school football teams are preparing for Week 7 this Friday. In Class 5A, 8th-ranked Cedar Falls is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. *You can listen to coverage of the Tigers game this Friday on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI, with the pregame beginning around 6:45 and kickoff around 7:15.*
10.5.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute

While the rest of the Black Hawks were attending Waterloo’s Orientation Camp in late July, Connor Brown and Griffin Erdman were playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Erdman talks about the experience. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Cedar Falls Public Safety to Host Prescrip Drug Take Back Day

Cedar Falls Public Safety will be hosting a site for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29 from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM. Citizens can dispose of expired, unwanted/unused prescription drugs at 4600 S Main St. Residents can call Public Safety at 319-273-8612 for an officer to visit their home to pick up the prescription drugs as well. If you wish to stay in your car on-site, you can call public safety and an officer will be out to pick up the items. People should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.
