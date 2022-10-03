Cedar Falls Public Safety will be hosting a site for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29 from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM. Citizens can dispose of expired, unwanted/unused prescription drugs at 4600 S Main St. Residents can call Public Safety at 319-273-8612 for an officer to visit their home to pick up the prescription drugs as well. If you wish to stay in your car on-site, you can call public safety and an officer will be out to pick up the items. People should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO