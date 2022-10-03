ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Central Pa. senior softball team slugs way to national title

A travel softball team from Pennsylvania won the U.S. championship recently, beating Smash 55 of Fresno, California, 19-17. Infoquest is made up largely of players from central Pa. It earned a spot in the title game by winning two qualifying tournaments this summer, including the Northeast bracket in Syracuse, New York, and the East bracket in Sterling, Virginia.
FRESNO, CA
fcfreepress

PSP: Promotions announced

Pennsylvania State Police announced 43 promotions to the rank of major, captain or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and assigned him as commander of Area II. Carroll most recently served as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
LEWISBURG, PA
pct.edu

Retired faculty member accorded ‘emeritus’ status

Thomas A. Zimmerman, retired associate professor of psychology and faculty athletic representative, has been approved for emeritus status by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors. Zimmerman taught psychology full time at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1984, retiring in August 2021. He...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Rachel E. Camp, 32

Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
skooknews.com

MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS: Pottsville Area High School Marching Band

Cheerleaders - 23 Makeup of Band: 8th Grade through 12th Grade. Drum Majors: 2 - Madelyn Strauss (Senior) and Hannah Hohman (Junior) Stephen Horvath - Assistant Band Director/Percussion Instructor. Casey Horvath - Band Marshal/Drill Writer. Michael Fries - Brass Technician/Band Assistant. Deniece Krater - Band Front Advisor/Majorette Instructor. Jackie Murton...
POTTSVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Friday crash details near Lock Haven released

CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say the driver sustained what were believed to be minor injuries when his tanker truck overturned Friday on the Route 220 south entrance ramp off Paul Mack Boulevard. The spill tied up traffic for some time as a hazmat unit was called in as part of the cleanup.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert

A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
HERSHEY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022

ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA

Community Policy