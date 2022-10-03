Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Central Pa. senior softball team slugs way to national title
A travel softball team from Pennsylvania won the U.S. championship recently, beating Smash 55 of Fresno, California, 19-17. Infoquest is made up largely of players from central Pa. It earned a spot in the title game by winning two qualifying tournaments this summer, including the Northeast bracket in Syracuse, New York, and the East bracket in Sterling, Virginia.
Lawsuit over Little League player’s Pa. fall adds dad as plaintiff for ‘emotional distress’
The family of a Little League Baseball player from St. George, Utah, who fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed in South Williamsport has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker to include more counts. The amended action, filed Oct. 4, in Philadelphia Court of Common...
PSP: Promotions announced
Pennsylvania State Police announced 43 promotions to the rank of major, captain or lieutenant were recognized at promotion ceremonies on September 22 and September 30. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick promoted Michael T. Carroll to major and assigned him as commander of Area II. Carroll most recently served as...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
Loyalsock School Board appoints new board member, hires new coaches
Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — The Loyalsock School Board swore in Lynn Frey as the district's new board member at their meeting Wednesday. Frey takes the seat previously held by Valerie Komarnicki, who the board accepted the resignation of back in September. Frey's appointment comes after a special meeting held Monday to interview candidates for the vacant seat. ...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
October brings higher farm fatality rates. One piece of equipment is the ‘primary source’
Help is available for farmers looking to mitigate accidents, update equipment or speak with someone about their situation. Here’s what to know.
Restaurants to close; Phillies to playoffs; power poll: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
pct.edu
Retired faculty member accorded ‘emeritus’ status
Thomas A. Zimmerman, retired associate professor of psychology and faculty athletic representative, has been approved for emeritus status by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors. Zimmerman taught psychology full time at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1984, retiring in August 2021. He...
webbweekly.com
Rachel E. Camp, 32
Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
skooknews.com
MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS: Pottsville Area High School Marching Band
Cheerleaders - 23 Makeup of Band: 8th Grade through 12th Grade. Drum Majors: 2 - Madelyn Strauss (Senior) and Hannah Hohman (Junior) Stephen Horvath - Assistant Band Director/Percussion Instructor. Casey Horvath - Band Marshal/Drill Writer. Michael Fries - Brass Technician/Band Assistant. Deniece Krater - Band Front Advisor/Majorette Instructor. Jackie Murton...
therecord-online.com
Friday crash details near Lock Haven released
CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say the driver sustained what were believed to be minor injuries when his tanker truck overturned Friday on the Route 220 south entrance ramp off Paul Mack Boulevard. The spill tied up traffic for some time as a hazmat unit was called in as part of the cleanup.
Former Country Cupboard restaurant near Lewisburg to be demolished
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022
ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon to school
A Potter County teen has been suspended from school and accused of threatening his high school and bringing a weapon onto school grounds, according to police.
