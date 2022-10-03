ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland national park makes 'Family Vacationists' top 13 list

BALTIMORE - How many fun fall events do you have scheduled this season?The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing colors.It's a great time to check out some of that beautiful Fall foliage.You can never go wrong with a National Park adventure.One of Maryland's own made the list of Top 13 best National Parks for families to visit this Fall, according to traveler's guide Family Vacationist.The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park came in as No. 11 on the family vacationists list.You can bike or hike along the path.So get your hiking boots on and hit the trails to see the stunning Fall foliage before it's too late.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
MARYLAND STATE
kiss951.com

Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island

A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 7, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Last week we mentioned one of the biggest impacts on fall foliage – weather. Ian brought a lot of wind and rain to our region, resulting in a wet forest floor and cooler temperatures, and thankfully not a lot of leaf drop due to the early fall timing of the storm. And while the trails in our parks may be muddy, folks, weekends like this are made for the fall.
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Five new bakeries in Montgomery County

There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …

Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Chesapeake Bay Crossing Tier 2 NEPA Study Public Comments

Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is reminding the public to submit comments by Friday, October 14, 2022, for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10, 2022. The launch of the Tier...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight temperatures trigger frost warning

BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Maryland area.Temperatures as low as 34 degrees could create frost formation between midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.The frost is predicted to develop in western Maryland, central Maryland, and northern Maryland.Additionally, frost is projected to develop in northern and northwest Virginia as well as the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. The frost could kill some sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered, according to the NWS.
MARYLAND STATE
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

Route 4 Music Festival Takes To Owings On October 8

OWINGS, Md. — The Hollar Entertainment hosts the first-ever Route 4 Music Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. in the Listening Room at Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Maryland. “Want a unique experience? Come to the Route 4 Music Festival,” Donna Sue Roberts said. “We have food trucks,...
OWINGS, MD
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Where Do Maryland Governor Candidates Stand on Ag Issues?

Maryland voters will choose the replacement for term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan this November. The Republican candidate is Dan Cox, a state lawmaker who represents Carroll and Frederick counties in the House of Delegates. The Democratic candidate is Wes Moore, the former CEO of a large anti-poverty organization. He lives in...
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

