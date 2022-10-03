Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Maryland national park makes 'Family Vacationists' top 13 list
BALTIMORE - How many fun fall events do you have scheduled this season?The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing colors.It's a great time to check out some of that beautiful Fall foliage.You can never go wrong with a National Park adventure.One of Maryland's own made the list of Top 13 best National Parks for families to visit this Fall, according to traveler's guide Family Vacationist.The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park came in as No. 11 on the family vacationists list.You can bike or hike along the path.So get your hiking boots on and hit the trails to see the stunning Fall foliage before it's too late.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
kiss951.com
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island
A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
10 places to pick some pumpkins and get lost in a corn maze near Baltimore
(WBFF) — Searching to do some of your favorite fall activities throughout the month of October?. Here is a list of 10 places near Baltimore where you can pick a pumpkin, skip through a corn maze, go on a hayride, eat a warm donut and much more!. Address: 391...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 7, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Last week we mentioned one of the biggest impacts on fall foliage – weather. Ian brought a lot of wind and rain to our region, resulting in a wet forest floor and cooler temperatures, and thankfully not a lot of leaf drop due to the early fall timing of the storm. And while the trails in our parks may be muddy, folks, weekends like this are made for the fall.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: World Is Your Oyster Festival, Hops & Harvest, brisket at Clavel, and more
After a soggy week here in Baltimore, the sun is finally shining and it’s prime time to get out and enjoy the fruits of the culinary scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week, from fall festivals to fun collaborations:. Openings & announcements. Happy anniversary...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five new bakeries in Montgomery County
There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimorepositive.com
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …
Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
whatsupmag.com
Chesapeake Bay Crossing Tier 2 NEPA Study Public Comments
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is reminding the public to submit comments by Friday, October 14, 2022, for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10, 2022. The launch of the Tier...
Maryland Weather: Overnight temperatures trigger frost warning
BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Maryland area.Temperatures as low as 34 degrees could create frost formation between midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.The frost is predicted to develop in western Maryland, central Maryland, and northern Maryland.Additionally, frost is projected to develop in northern and northwest Virginia as well as the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. The frost could kill some sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered, according to the NWS.
foxbaltimore.com
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
Bay Net
Route 4 Music Festival Takes To Owings On October 8
OWINGS, Md. — The Hollar Entertainment hosts the first-ever Route 4 Music Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. in the Listening Room at Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Maryland. “Want a unique experience? Come to the Route 4 Music Festival,” Donna Sue Roberts said. “We have food trucks,...
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
Lancaster Farming
Where Do Maryland Governor Candidates Stand on Ag Issues?
Maryland voters will choose the replacement for term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan this November. The Republican candidate is Dan Cox, a state lawmaker who represents Carroll and Frederick counties in the House of Delegates. The Democratic candidate is Wes Moore, the former CEO of a large anti-poverty organization. He lives in...
Bay Net
The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Welcomes Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach. October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar which has already brought great...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 3