ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Reese Witherspoon Developing 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears' Movie

Reese Witherspoon has found a just right fit for her next producing project. Witherspoon is stepping into the world of children's entertainment as her Hello Sunshine production company teams up with Build-A-Bear Entertainment to develop a reimagined version of the children's classic, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The project will...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
WUSA

'Vogue's Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Breaks Silence on Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Drama

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after becoming a target of Kanye "Ye" West for criticizing his YZY SZN 9 runway show. Karefa-Johnson called out West for including "White Lives Matter" branded apparel in his fashion show in Paris, saying, "the t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," noting that sending the shirts down the runway was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" and adding that "there is no excuse, there is no art here."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Emmett Till
WUSA

'Frasier' Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Coming to Paramount Plus

Kesley Grammer’s beloved character, Dr. Frasier Crane, is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ET has confirmed. The news comes after the streaming platform revealed it was working on a revival back in 2021, with talks of Frasier coming back first starting in 2018. Aside from...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Egot#The Daily Beast
WUSA

Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72

Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 72. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'A Friend of the Family': What Jan Broberg Says About Getting Abducted and Sharing Her Story (Exclusive)

Nearly 50 years after she was first kidnapped and brainwashed, Jan Broberg’s harrowing story about being abducted not once but twice by the same man is now the subject of the Peacock limited true-crime series A Friend of the Family. Not only that, but that man – Robert “B” Berchtold – manipulated her family, driving a wedge between her parents, Bob and Mary Ann, who couldn’t fathom that their charismatic neighbor would upend their lives.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy