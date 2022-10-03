Read full article on original website
WUSA
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement in 'Rust' Shooting With Halyna Hutchins' Family
Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement in the fatal Rust shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in October 2021. Production on the film is expected to resume in January 2023 with Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, on board as an executive producer. "We are pleased to...
WUSA
Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Difficult But Riveting Journey' in Upcoming Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith is taking her turn at the writers' table. On Thursday, it was announced that the Red Table Talk host is publishing her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023. According to a press release, the memoir...
WUSA
Reese Witherspoon Developing 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears' Movie
Reese Witherspoon has found a just right fit for her next producing project. Witherspoon is stepping into the world of children's entertainment as her Hello Sunshine production company teams up with Build-A-Bear Entertainment to develop a reimagined version of the children's classic, Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The project will...
WUSA
'Vogue's Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Breaks Silence on Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Drama
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after becoming a target of Kanye "Ye" West for criticizing his YZY SZN 9 runway show. Karefa-Johnson called out West for including "White Lives Matter" branded apparel in his fashion show in Paris, saying, "the t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," noting that sending the shirts down the runway was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" and adding that "there is no excuse, there is no art here."
WUSA
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Sister Tia's Divorce: 'She Is Strong'
Tamera Mowry-Housley is speaking out following the news that her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict. During an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actress shared how the family is coming together to rally around her sister during this tough time. “I support...
WUSA
Constance Wu Reveals She Was Committed to a Mental Hospital After 'Fresh Off the Boat' Twitter Backlash
Constance Wu's Twitter controversy landed her in the psych ward. In her new memoir, Making a Scene, the 40-year-old actress details the fallout of her 2019 tweets that lamented the season 6 renewal of her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat. In her memoir, Wu explains that "the numbers pointed...
WUSA
Hailey Bieber Praises 'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Amid Kanye West Drama
Hailey Bieber has spoken out in Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's favor after Kanye West slammed her for her opinions on his controversial new line. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share her thoughts. "My respect for you runs deep my friend!" Bieber wrote over...
WUSA
Karen Huger Sounds Off on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan's 'RHOP' Return & Cast Attacks on Her Marriage (Exclusive)
Karen Huger isn't giving up her "Grande Dame" title anytime soon, even if a challenger approaches on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac in the form of a blast from the past, OG champagne flute-holder Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. "Who?" Karen cracks to ET when Charrisse's name comes up. "When...
WUSA
'Frasier' Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Coming to Paramount Plus
Kesley Grammer’s beloved character, Dr. Frasier Crane, is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ET has confirmed. The news comes after the streaming platform revealed it was working on a revival back in 2021, with talks of Frasier coming back first starting in 2018. Aside from...
WUSA
'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kelly Dish on Their New Relationships and Finding the One (Exclusive)
New season, new love stories! Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider revealed to ET that they are both in new relationships ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Wednesday. Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with the dramatic return of Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, leaving...
WUSA
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
WUSA
Meghan Markle's Podcast Returns With New Episode Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast has made its official return following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex dropped The Demystification of Dragon Lady episode, featuring actress-comedian Margret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. The women talked about the archetype surrounding Asian women...
WUSA
Skylar Astin Says a 'Ghosts'-'So Help Me Todd' Crossover Would Be 'Phenomenal' (Exclusive)
Skylar Astin has got you covered on Thursdays. The actor stars in CBS' freshman drama, So Help Me Todd, as the titular character -- an aimless but brilliant investigator who's brought in to his mother's firm to help solve cases -- and he sat down with Nischelle Turner on the ET stages to talk about his new series.
WUSA
Jerry O'Connell Recalls How He First Got Rebecca Romijn's Attention: 'I Laid It All Out There' (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell had to put on his best game when it came to landing his wife, Rebecca Romijn! During a conversation with ET, The Talk host revealed that he had to play it cool from the opposite side of the VIP section in Las Vegas to get her attention.
WUSA
Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)
Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
WUSA
Kaitlyn Dever on Co-Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts: ‘They Love Making Each Other Laugh’ (Exclusive)
A famous friendship for the ages! Kaitlyn Dever is opening up about what it was like sharing the screen with a pair of iconic Hollywood besties, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. Dever, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline...
WUSA
Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72
Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 72. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
WUSA
'A Friend of the Family': What Jan Broberg Says About Getting Abducted and Sharing Her Story (Exclusive)
Nearly 50 years after she was first kidnapped and brainwashed, Jan Broberg’s harrowing story about being abducted not once but twice by the same man is now the subject of the Peacock limited true-crime series A Friend of the Family. Not only that, but that man – Robert “B” Berchtold – manipulated her family, driving a wedge between her parents, Bob and Mary Ann, who couldn’t fathom that their charismatic neighbor would upend their lives.
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: One Man Suggests a Fiancée Swap (Exclusive)
You won't want to close your eyes as the drama unfolds in season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series, Love Is Blind! The show is back with a whole new cast of singles, looking... or rather, listening, for love in the pods. ET exclusively has the first full trailer for...
