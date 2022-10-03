ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Idaho Supreme Court is hearing challenges to some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws...
IDAHO STATE
NPR

The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says

Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents recovered from his home. Trump, you will recall, asked for help from a judge he appointed. He got it, but then was partially overturned by an appeals panel, two of whom he appointed. So now his lawyers filed a very narrow appeal to the Supreme Court, including three members he appointed. Kim Wehle, author of "How To Read The Constitution And Why," joins us once again. Good morning.
POTUS
NPR

Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect

This year has seen a record number of anti-LGBTQ laws enacted, many targeting transgender youth. But courts have blocked a number of those laws from going into effect. This week Oklahoma became the latest state to enact a law that targets gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Courts have blocked other such laws, at least temporarily. It is all part of a turbulent, fast-moving clash over transgender rights, as NPR's Melissa Block reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NPR

Explaining the difference between 15 and 24 weeks

When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a federal bill that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, political reporters could see how the bill altered the conversation in many midterm Congressional races. Within a day, NPR did a nuanced story on those political implications. For many people who've been pregnant,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Nina Totenberg
Person
Mike Lindell
NPR

The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects

President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NPR

The FBI's new crime report is in, but it's incomplete

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Weihua Li, a data reporter for The Marshall Project, on the FBI's new and incomplete crime report and consequences for the public. Crime is a huge topic in elections this November, and the FBI has now entered the chat. It has just released the Crime in the Nation report for 2021. But the bureau switched the way it collects crime data this year, and many police departments did not get on board. Los Angeles and New York City did not report to the FBI. In fact, only 63% of the country's police departments submitted anything, and some of the data that was submitted was incomplete. Weihua Li of The Marshall Project has been poring over the FBI's findings. Hey there.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Clean Water Act#Isis#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Npr
NPR

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change

A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NEWTOK, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NPR

Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to conservative strategist Ralph Reed about Herschel Walker, Georgia's anti-abortion Senate candidate, who has GOP support despite reports he paid for a girlfriend's abortion. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy