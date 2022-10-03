Read full article on original website
NPR
How Eric Holder views the latest Supreme Court challenge to the Voting Rights Act
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former Attorney General Eric Holder about the Supreme Court hearings in the Alabama redistricting case which could weaken protections held by the Voting Rights Act. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Is the Supreme Court poised to deliver another blow to the landmark Voting Rights Act?...
NPR
Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Idaho Supreme Court is hearing challenges to some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws...
NPR
The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says
Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents recovered from his home. Trump, you will recall, asked for help from a judge he appointed. He got it, but then was partially overturned by an appeals panel, two of whom he appointed. So now his lawyers filed a very narrow appeal to the Supreme Court, including three members he appointed. Kim Wehle, author of "How To Read The Constitution And Why," joins us once again. Good morning.
NPR
Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect
This year has seen a record number of anti-LGBTQ laws enacted, many targeting transgender youth. But courts have blocked a number of those laws from going into effect. This week Oklahoma became the latest state to enact a law that targets gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Courts have blocked other such laws, at least temporarily. It is all part of a turbulent, fast-moving clash over transgender rights, as NPR's Melissa Block reports.
NPR
Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure
There are about 6,000 residents in the U.S. training to be OB-GYNs. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has far-reaching implications for them. Katia Riddle has more. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: She was a third-year resident when Dr. Alyssa Colwill knew reproductive health was where she was meant...
NPR
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of...
Maryland court hears arguments on mail-in ballot counting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Judges on Maryland’s highest court questioned a lawyer’s argument Friday that it would be unconstitutional to let mail-in ballots be counted earlier than currently allowed. Attorney C. Edward Hartman told the Court of Appeals that it was up to the General Assembly, not...
NPR
Explaining the difference between 15 and 24 weeks
When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a federal bill that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, political reporters could see how the bill altered the conversation in many midterm Congressional races. Within a day, NPR did a nuanced story on those political implications. For many people who've been pregnant,...
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
Audio will be available later today. Is America a safe place for asylum-seekers? That's a question Canada's highest court is currently considering.
NPR
The FBI's new crime report is in, but it's incomplete
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Weihua Li, a data reporter for The Marshall Project, on the FBI's new and incomplete crime report and consequences for the public. Crime is a huge topic in elections this November, and the FBI has now entered the chat. It has just released the Crime in the Nation report for 2021. But the bureau switched the way it collects crime data this year, and many police departments did not get on board. Los Angeles and New York City did not report to the FBI. In fact, only 63% of the country's police departments submitted anything, and some of the data that was submitted was incomplete. Weihua Li of The Marshall Project has been poring over the FBI's findings. Hey there.
NPR
President Biden is in Florida meeting with people hit hard by Hurricane Ian
President Biden visited Fort Myers, Fla., today to get a firsthand look at the devastation brought by Hurricane Ian. His message to Florida residents? That the White House has their backs. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We're not leaving. We're not leaving until this gets done. I promise...
NPR
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
NPR
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NPR
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
Compagno, 'Outnumbered' on Biden's nuclear 'Armageddon' remark: Once again, White House is in cleanup mode
'Outnumbered' co-host Emily Compagno reacts to President Biden's "Armageddon" warning as Vladimir Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons against Ukrainian forces.
NPR
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Audio will be available later today. Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.
NPR
Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to conservative strategist Ralph Reed about Herschel Walker, Georgia's anti-abortion Senate candidate, who has GOP support despite reports he paid for a girlfriend's abortion. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control...
NPR
What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Writer Jaquira Diaz has a dream for Puerto Rico. (SOUNDBITE OF MARC ANTHONY SONG,...
