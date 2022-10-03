ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NPR

Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report

It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control of the Senate. Which party will prevail comes down to a few key races, including one in Georgia. There, Republican Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, is in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker is running on an anti-abortion platform, and he's said repeatedly that no abortion is ever acceptable, no matter the circumstance. So an accusation first reported in The Daily Beast that Walker paid for an abortion for his now ex-girlfriend - she provided a receipt, a check from Walker and a get-well card as proof - has many calling Walker a hypocrite.
The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kim Wehle, visiting law professor at American University and author of How To Read The Constitution And Why, about former President Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents...
NPR

Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says

Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
ELECTIONS
NPR

The FBI's new crime report is in, but it's incomplete

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Weihua Li, a data reporter for The Marshall Project, on the FBI's new and incomplete crime report and consequences for the public. Crime is a huge topic in elections this November, and the FBI has now entered the chat. It has just released the Crime in the Nation report for 2021. But the bureau switched the way it collects crime data this year, and many police departments did not get on board. Los Angeles and New York City did not report to the FBI. In fact, only 63% of the country's police departments submitted anything, and some of the data that was submitted was incomplete. Weihua Li of The Marshall Project has been poring over the FBI's findings. Hey there.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NPR

The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects

President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NPR

Alec Baldwin reaches a settlement in the 'Rust' wrongful death lawsuit

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the "Rust" movie set last year, and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit. It has been nearly a year since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of the Western film "Rust" in New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when a gun he was holding went off. The Santa Fe County sheriff has been investigating ever since. But now, there has been a settlement in the case with the Hutchins family.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Idaho Supreme Court is hearing challenges to some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws...
IDAHO STATE
NPR

The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams

In other news, the Biden administration is increasing efforts to fight scams targeting student loan borrowers. Fraud is flourishing while borrowers wait for more details on the administration's sweeping plans for student debt forgiveness. NPR's Meg Anderson reports. MEG ANDERSON, BYLINE: The White House is going to cancel up to...
POTUS
NPR

Dozens of people are killed in a shooting at a daycare center in Thailand

Police in Thailand say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a day care center in the northeast of the country. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports. MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: Details of the tragic event remain sketchy, but police say that the majority of the victims were children. Authorities say the man who carried out the attack was a former police officer who burst into the day care center in Nongbua Lamphu in the early afternoon and began firing. Police say witnesses described the man as using a knife as well as a gun during the attack. Thirty-four-year-old Panya Kamrab then drove home, where he murdered his wife and child before killing himself. He'd been dismissed from the police force last year for drug-related offenses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet

Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
PROTESTS
NPR

One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar

An activist is using the FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar to shine a light on the country's poor record on LGBTQ rights. In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
FIFA

