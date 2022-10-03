Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we write these wrongs. KELLY: Democratic activists have long sought...
NPR
Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report
It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control of the Senate. Which party will prevail comes down to a few key races, including one in Georgia. There, Republican Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, is in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker is running on an anti-abortion platform, and he's said repeatedly that no abortion is ever acceptable, no matter the circumstance. So an accusation first reported in The Daily Beast that Walker paid for an abortion for his now ex-girlfriend - she provided a receipt, a check from Walker and a get-well card as proof - has many calling Walker a hypocrite.
NPR
The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kim Wehle, visiting law professor at American University and author of How To Read The Constitution And Why, about former President Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents...
NPR
How Eric Holder views the latest Supreme Court challenge to the Voting Rights Act
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former Attorney General Eric Holder about the Supreme Court hearings in the Alabama redistricting case which could weaken protections held by the Voting Rights Act. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Is the Supreme Court poised to deliver another blow to the landmark Voting Rights Act?...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
NPR
President Biden is in Florida meeting with people hit hard by Hurricane Ian
President Biden is in Fort Myers, Fla., meeting with business owners and residents hit hard by Hurricane Ian, trying to assure them that the federal government will help them recover. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden visited Fort Myers, Fla., today to get a firsthand look at the devastation brought...
NPR
The FBI's new crime report is in, but it's incomplete
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Weihua Li, a data reporter for The Marshall Project, on the FBI's new and incomplete crime report and consequences for the public. Crime is a huge topic in elections this November, and the FBI has now entered the chat. It has just released the Crime in the Nation report for 2021. But the bureau switched the way it collects crime data this year, and many police departments did not get on board. Los Angeles and New York City did not report to the FBI. In fact, only 63% of the country's police departments submitted anything, and some of the data that was submitted was incomplete. Weihua Li of The Marshall Project has been poring over the FBI's findings. Hey there.
NPR
Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect
This week Oklahoma became the latest state to enact a law that targets gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Courts have blocked other such laws, at least temporarily. It is all part of a turbulent, fast-moving clash over transgender rights, as NPR's Melissa Block reports. MELISSA BLOCK, BYLINE: Courts in...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
Alec Baldwin reaches a settlement in the 'Rust' wrongful death lawsuit
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the "Rust" movie set last year, and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit. It has been nearly a year since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of the Western film "Rust" in New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when a gun he was holding went off. The Santa Fe County sheriff has been investigating ever since. But now, there has been a settlement in the case with the Hutchins family.
NPR
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
NPR
Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Idaho Supreme Court is hearing challenges to some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
NPR
The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams
In other news, the Biden administration is increasing efforts to fight scams targeting student loan borrowers. Fraud is flourishing while borrowers wait for more details on the administration's sweeping plans for student debt forgiveness. NPR's Meg Anderson reports. MEG ANDERSON, BYLINE: The White House is going to cancel up to...
NPR
Dozens of people are killed in a shooting at a daycare center in Thailand
Police in Thailand say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a day care center in the northeast of the country. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports. MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: Details of the tragic event remain sketchy, but police say that the majority of the victims were children. Authorities say the man who carried out the attack was a former police officer who burst into the day care center in Nongbua Lamphu in the early afternoon and began firing. Police say witnesses described the man as using a knife as well as a gun during the attack. Thirty-four-year-old Panya Kamrab then drove home, where he murdered his wife and child before killing himself. He'd been dismissed from the police force last year for drug-related offenses.
NPR
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure
There are about 6,000 residents in the U.S. training to be OB-GYNs. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has far-reaching implications for them. Katia Riddle has more. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: She was a third-year resident when Dr. Alyssa Colwill knew reproductive health was where she was meant...
NPR
What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Writer Jaquira Diaz has a dream for Puerto Rico. (SOUNDBITE OF MARC ANTHONY SONG,...
NPR
Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored
The winners are human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two human rights organizations - one from Ukraine, the...
NPR
One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar
An activist is using the FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar to shine a light on the country's poor record on LGBTQ rights. In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
FIFA・
Comments / 0