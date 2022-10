Fours weeks into the NFL season and already teams are eliminated from any chance of postseason playoff dreams. Also, as of now, 10 teams look to be Super Bowl contenders. Yet it’s still way too early to jump on the championship caliber contenders just yet. Still, trends are moving in a direction to signify the legitimacy of teams making progress. The first four weeks are a glimpse into what could be a special year for two teams trying go all the way into the Super Bowl for 2023. Without further ado, here are the NFL power rankings after a month of action.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO