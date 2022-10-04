Coronation Street spoilers: Sally Metcalfe betrayed!

Sally Metcalfe finds out about Aggie and Tim in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Arriving home to find Sally Metcalfe doing a disco aerobics workout, Tim gamely joins in. Their workout over, the pair enjoy a laugh before indulging in a passionate kiss. Sally and Tim are elated after having sex for the first time in months and head over to the Bistro where Ed asks them to share their table.

Aggie’s awkward as Sally admires her necklace, unaware Tim bought it for her. Seeing that Aggie is puzzled by his and Sally’s flirtatious behaviour, Tim sends her a text - but is horrified to realise he sent it to Sally! How will she react?

After Stu followed Bridget to comfort her and found out her shocking secret, he’s feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it’s clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Later, Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya the results are in and she is shocked by what she hears…

Nick shows a shocked Leanne that they have both received prison visiting orders from Harvey Gaskell in the post. They agree not to respond, and Nick rips them up but Leanne begins to waver and admits she’s a bag of nerves and won’t be able to rest until she’s found out what Harvey wants.

Leanne's spooked by Harvey's letter. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie announces she’s taking an extra job as a cleaner for a high-end agency so that she can contribute more money to the household. At No.5, Fern tells a disappointed Bernie that the cleaning agency is dodgy and she should steer well clear.

Sending Bernie out for a takeaway, Fern quickly swipes a bank statement from a drawer and a top from Bernie’s ironing pile before rushing out of the house. Bernie returns to No.5 to find no sign of Fern but Gemma’s sceptical Fern even exists and reckons Bernie’s too old to have an imaginary friend.

Fern betrays Bernie. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.8, Max totally blanks David for having him interrogated by the police but David tells Shona they will see what the police find on Max’s laptop. Max rows with David for showing no faith in him. Later, David takes a call from the police informing him they are coming round to talk to them. Was Max telling the truth?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.