WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
WLTX.com
Elementary school picture shows fallen Florida deputy aspired to become a sheriff
POLK CITY, Fla. — As the Polk County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of its young deputies, the community he grew up in is also remembering him for the upstanding scholar he was. Deputy Blane Lane attended Scott Lake Elementary in Lakeland. The school posted an elementary...
WLTX.com
Skydiver dies after "parachute malfunction" in Florida
DELAND, Fla. — A man was killed while skydiving in central Florida on Monday, in an apparent accident caused by a malfunctioning parachute, authorities say. The skydiver, whose identity has not yet been released as officials work to notify his relatives, was found dead at DeLand Municipal Airport about 30 minutes west of Daytona Beach, according to the DeLand Police Department. After receiving 911 calls reporting a skydiving incident, officers responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m., police said, and the man was declared dead when they arrived.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
3 charged with murder after Polk County shooting, officials say
"The Mercedes was soon identified, and that lead to the identification of Felix Jomar Agosto Velazquez," the sheriff's office said.
WESH
Skydiver dead after parachute malfunction in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver died Monday in DeLand, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story.
Why are X’s spray-painted on homes in Hardee County?
If you live in Hardee County and returned home to find spray paint on your house, you might be wondering why.
VIDEO: Florida man uses 1-year-old as human shield during standoff at McDonald’s
A Florida man accused of kidnapping a toddler was arrested on Sept. 27 after deputies said he used the child as a human shield during a standoff.
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
villages-news.com
OakLeaf woman arrested after allegedly slapping ‘flirtatious’ boyfriend
An OakLeaf Apartment Homes woman was arrested after allegedly slapping her “flirtatious” boyfriend. Leslie Jo Coker, 52, who lives in the complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, had been involved in an argument with her live-in boyfriend outside their apartment, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with two prior theft convictions arrested after allegedly stealing from Walmart
A 40-year-old Ocala man with two prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart in Marion County. On Friday, September 30, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the Walmart located at 17961 S Highway 441 in Summerfield in reference to a retail theft incident.
WCJB
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
villages-news.com
Chili’s restaurant server arrested after traffic stop in The Villages
A Chili’s restaurant server was arrested after a traffic stop in The Villages. David Wallace III, 29, of Summerfield, was driving in the wee hours Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran his license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Fort Myers woman pulls gun on women she thought were skipping line for gas, police say
A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after police say she pulled a gun on a car while getting gas.
villages-news.com
Boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after jealousy-fueled battle
A boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after a jealousy-fueled battle at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, grabbed a table leg and smashed the television owned by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jason Jerome Perry, during the altercation Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Perry retaliated by breaking the glass front of Keightley’s television.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man accused of hiding in bathroom, exposing himself to woman
A 30-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of hiding inside a bathroom and exposing himself to a woman. On Saturday, October 1, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 10400 block of SE 148th Place in Summerfield in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Dylan Kyle Passera.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession
A 23-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Jaedyn Tiryse Presley has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. Presley has also agreed to forfeit the firearm that was used in commission of the offense.
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
