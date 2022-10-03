Read full article on original website
States should invest in Medicare, Medicaid integration: Viewpoint
State Medicaid agencies should invest more in improving care for dual-eligible beneficiaries, healthcare strategists say in an Oct. 6 article for Health Affairs. Strategists with ATI Advisory, the Center for Health Care Strategies, the Scan Foundation and the National Opinion Research Center wrote in an opinion piece that California's Office of Medicare Innovation and Integration could serve as a model for other states to put resources into dual-eligible populations.
Centene subsidiary Meridian says virtual companion program reduced costs by 33%
Meridian, a Michigan-based Centene subsidiary, said a program with companionship provider Papa reduced participant healthcare costs by 33 percent. The pilot program with Papa ran from May to October of 2021. In an Oct. 6 news release, Meridian said the program paired Medicaid members aged 45 and over who had visited emergency departments five or more times in the past year with "Papa Pals."
Aetna, Emcara Health partner on home-based Medicaid in Florida
Aetna Better Health of Florida and Emcara Health are partnering to provide value-based primary care to 240,000 Aetna Medicaid members across the state. Emcara is the provider arm of PopHealthCare, a subsidiary of GuideWell. Emcara's value-based primary care model, which includes behavioral health and social determinants of health assessments, will be extended to Aetna's adult Medicaid members, according to an October 5 news release.
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Blue Shield of California launches campaign to win back Medi-Cal contracts
After losing out on California Medicaid contracts, Blue Shield of California is slamming its rivals and state leaders and launching a marketing campaign asking the public to weigh in on the state's decision. In an Oct. 3 news release, the insurer said it created a statewide digital advertising campaign to...
Commonwealth Care Alliance Health Rhode Island opens Providence headquarters
Commonwealth Care Alliance Health Rhode Island has moved into a new 12,000-square-foot headquarters in Providence at 3 Davol Square. The company said Sept. 23 the space will host 45 local employees. CCA serves more than 100,000 individuals through its health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California and Michigan. CCA Health...
Cigna adds DocGo services for New York, New Jersey members
Cigna commercial customers in New York and New Jersey now have access to DocGo's mobile health services. DocGo provides access to virtual and in-home options for a range of healthcare services, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the company. Services include wellness exams, vaccines and diagnostic tests. The...
Mississippi insurance commissioner pushes for new regulations amid Blue Cross, UMMC dispute
Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is urging state lawmakers to enact more regulations to prevent another contract dispute like the one currently playing out between the state's largest insurer and hospital, the Daily Journal reported Oct. 5. Mr. Chaney told members of the state's House and Senate Insurance Committee Oct....
BCBS Tennessee names director of strategy and innovation
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Neda Long to director of strategy and innovation. Ms. Long will be responsible for identifying strategies that support the company's investment portfolio and innovation direction, according to an Oct. 3 news release. "Neda has successfully executed deals with the Echo Innovation Alliance and Sanitas...
New Mexico seeking payer contracts for 1M Medicaid recipients
New Mexico is contract proposals from payers to deliver services to the state's 969,093 Medicaid members. Managed care organizations work with the state's Medicaid program to provide physical and behavioral health and long-term care services, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The current contract with BCBS of New Mexico,...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina adds fall prevention partnership
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is working with nonprofit Green & Healthy Homes Initiative to help minimize the risk of in-home falls, the insurer said Oct. 5. Blue Cross NC will identify 900 eligible members based on risk factors like previous falls and health status. Green & Healthy Homes Initiative will work with local service providers to install home modifications that can help prevent falls.
Southwestern Health Resources, BCBS of Texas reach new contract
Farmers Branch, Texas-based Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas have reached a multiyear contract. The deal, announced in an Oct. 4 BCBS news release emailed to Becker's, comes as the health system was set to leave the payer's network Oct. 3 without a new contract. The sides had been at odds over reimbursement rates.
BCBS New Mexico names vice president
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has tapped Marlene Baca as its vice president of sales, the Albuquerque Journal reported Oct. 3. Ms. Baca has owned and operated the Baca Consulting Firm, which has provided strategic and marketing guidance to healthcare and health plans since 2016. She previously served as chief programs officer, chief sales and service officer, and vice president of public programs at Lovelace Health Plan and was CEO of New Mexico Health Connections.
