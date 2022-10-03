Read full article on original website
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Former Carnival CEO Arnold W. Donald Who Kept the Cruiseline Afloat During Pandemic, To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
BLACK ENTERPRISE will honor Carnival Corporation & PLC former President CEO Arnold W. Donald at its Black Men Xcel Summit Oct. 12-14 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md. Donald, who served as President & CEO at Carnival from 2013 to 2022, stepped down from the role on...
beckerspayer.com
Lumeris taps former UnitedHealthcare regional CEO as CFO
Lumeris has tapped Ben Grabski as CFO, the St.Louis-based managed care organization said Oct. 4. Mr. Grabski previously served as CFO of Lumeris' population health division, according to his LinkedIn page. Mr. Grabski was also previously health plan CEO of UnitedHealthcare's upper Midwest region. Before that he was vice president...
protocol.com
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
Who is Eugene Yu? Konnech CEO Arrested Over Alleged Data Theft
Yu, the founder and CEO of an elections technology company targeted by election deniers, was arrested on suspicion of stealing data on poll workers.
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Shield of California launches campaign to win back Medi-Cal contracts
After losing out on California Medicaid contracts, Blue Shield of California is slamming its rivals and state leaders and launching a marketing campaign asking the public to weigh in on the state's decision. In an Oct. 3 news release, the insurer said it created a statewide digital advertising campaign to...
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee names director of strategy and innovation
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Neda Long to director of strategy and innovation. Ms. Long will be responsible for identifying strategies that support the company's investment portfolio and innovation direction, according to an Oct. 3 news release. "Neda has successfully executed deals with the Echo Innovation Alliance and Sanitas...
constructiondive.com
Lendlease Americas names new CEO
Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS New Mexico names vice president
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has tapped Marlene Baca as its vice president of sales, the Albuquerque Journal reported Oct. 3. Ms. Baca has owned and operated the Baca Consulting Firm, which has provided strategic and marketing guidance to healthcare and health plans since 2016. She previously served as chief programs officer, chief sales and service officer, and vice president of public programs at Lovelace Health Plan and was CEO of New Mexico Health Connections.
beckerspayer.com
7 Medicaid contract updates
Here are 7 Medicaid contract updates Becker's has reported since Aug. 10. Molina Healthcare finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110 million. Nebraska's health and human services department picked Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Centene subsidiary Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare of the Midlands...
beckerspayer.com
Commonwealth Care Alliance Health Rhode Island opens Providence headquarters
Commonwealth Care Alliance Health Rhode Island has moved into a new 12,000-square-foot headquarters in Providence at 3 Davol Square. The company said Sept. 23 the space will host 45 local employees. CCA serves more than 100,000 individuals through its health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California and Michigan. CCA Health...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina adds fall prevention partnership
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is working with nonprofit Green & Healthy Homes Initiative to help minimize the risk of in-home falls, the insurer said Oct. 5. Blue Cross NC will identify 900 eligible members based on risk factors like previous falls and health status. Green & Healthy Homes Initiative will work with local service providers to install home modifications that can help prevent falls.
beckerspayer.com
States should invest in Medicare, Medicaid integration: Viewpoint
State Medicaid agencies should invest more in improving care for dual-eligible beneficiaries, healthcare strategists say in an Oct. 6 article for Health Affairs. Strategists with ATI Advisory, the Center for Health Care Strategies, the Scan Foundation and the National Opinion Research Center wrote in an opinion piece that California's Office of Medicare Innovation and Integration could serve as a model for other states to put resources into dual-eligible populations.
LBMC Adds Two National Healthcare Valuation Experts to Team
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- LBMC, a top business consulting and advisory firm in the nation, is pleased to announce that Nick Newsad and Cody Taylor have joined the firm’s Healthcare Valuation team as Senior Managers. The addition of Newsad and Taylor to LBMC’s Healthcare Valuation Practice is part of the firm’s strategic expansion of its Advisory Practice to accommodate growing client demand in the healthcare space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005979/en/ Experts Nick Newsad and Cody Taylor join healthcare valuation to focus on private equity transactions, compliance and physician compensations. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Emcara Health partner on home-based Medicaid in Florida
Aetna Better Health of Florida and Emcara Health are partnering to provide value-based primary care to 240,000 Aetna Medicaid members across the state. Emcara is the provider arm of PopHealthCare, a subsidiary of GuideWell. Emcara's value-based primary care model, which includes behavioral health and social determinants of health assessments, will be extended to Aetna's adult Medicaid members, according to an October 5 news release.
Big companies keep leaving Chicago. What's going on?
Tyson Foods is the latest company closing its Chicago-area offices, joining Boeing, Caterpillar and Citadel among others.
