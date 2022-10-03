Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has tapped Marlene Baca as its vice president of sales, the Albuquerque Journal reported Oct. 3. Ms. Baca has owned and operated the Baca Consulting Firm, which has provided strategic and marketing guidance to healthcare and health plans since 2016. She previously served as chief programs officer, chief sales and service officer, and vice president of public programs at Lovelace Health Plan and was CEO of New Mexico Health Connections.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO