Colorado State

beckerspayer.com

Lumeris taps former UnitedHealthcare regional CEO as CFO

Lumeris has tapped Ben Grabski as CFO, the St.Louis-based managed care organization said Oct. 4. Mr. Grabski previously served as CFO of Lumeris' population health division, according to his LinkedIn page. Mr. Grabski was also previously health plan CEO of UnitedHealthcare's upper Midwest region. Before that he was vice president...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162

More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
healthleadersmedia.com

Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022

Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL

Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
SOCIETY
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Tennessee names director of strategy and innovation

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Neda Long to director of strategy and innovation. Ms. Long will be responsible for identifying strategies that support the company's investment portfolio and innovation direction, according to an Oct. 3 news release. "Neda has successfully executed deals with the Echo Innovation Alliance and Sanitas...
TENNESSEE STATE
constructiondive.com

Lendlease Americas names new CEO

Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

BCBS New Mexico names vice president

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has tapped Marlene Baca as its vice president of sales, the Albuquerque Journal reported Oct. 3. Ms. Baca has owned and operated the Baca Consulting Firm, which has provided strategic and marketing guidance to healthcare and health plans since 2016. She previously served as chief programs officer, chief sales and service officer, and vice president of public programs at Lovelace Health Plan and was CEO of New Mexico Health Connections.
ECONOMY
beckerspayer.com

7 Medicaid contract updates

Here are 7 Medicaid contract updates Becker's has reported since Aug. 10. Molina Healthcare finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110 million. Nebraska's health and human services department picked Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Centene subsidiary Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare of the Midlands...
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Commonwealth Care Alliance Health Rhode Island opens Providence headquarters

Commonwealth Care Alliance Health Rhode Island has moved into a new 12,000-square-foot headquarters in Providence at 3 Davol Square. The company said Sept. 23 the space will host 45 local employees. CCA serves more than 100,000 individuals through its health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California and Michigan. CCA Health...
PROVIDENCE, RI
beckerspayer.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina adds fall prevention partnership

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is working with nonprofit Green & Healthy Homes Initiative to help minimize the risk of in-home falls, the insurer said Oct. 5. Blue Cross NC will identify 900 eligible members based on risk factors like previous falls and health status. Green & Healthy Homes Initiative will work with local service providers to install home modifications that can help prevent falls.
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

States should invest in Medicare, Medicaid integration: Viewpoint

State Medicaid agencies should invest more in improving care for dual-eligible beneficiaries, healthcare strategists say in an Oct. 6 article for Health Affairs. Strategists with ATI Advisory, the Center for Health Care Strategies, the Scan Foundation and the National Opinion Research Center wrote in an opinion piece that California's Office of Medicare Innovation and Integration could serve as a model for other states to put resources into dual-eligible populations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

LBMC Adds Two National Healthcare Valuation Experts to Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- LBMC, a top business consulting and advisory firm in the nation, is pleased to announce that Nick Newsad and Cody Taylor have joined the firm’s Healthcare Valuation team as Senior Managers. The addition of Newsad and Taylor to LBMC’s Healthcare Valuation Practice is part of the firm’s strategic expansion of its Advisory Practice to accommodate growing client demand in the healthcare space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005979/en/ Experts Nick Newsad and Cody Taylor join healthcare valuation to focus on private equity transactions, compliance and physician compensations. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Emcara Health partner on home-based Medicaid in Florida

Aetna Better Health of Florida and Emcara Health are partnering to provide value-based primary care to 240,000 Aetna Medicaid members across the state. Emcara is the provider arm of PopHealthCare, a subsidiary of GuideWell. Emcara's value-based primary care model, which includes behavioral health and social determinants of health assessments, will be extended to Aetna's adult Medicaid members, according to an October 5 news release.
FLORIDA STATE

