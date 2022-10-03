'The Blues Conspiracy': Federal court revives antitrust claims against BCBS Michigan over anesthesiology rates

Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor joins Whitmer’s legal fight against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has officially joined the legal fight for abortion rights in Michigan. Attorneys for the city and Washtenaw County recently laid out arguments in an amicus brief filed with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging the state’s 1931 abortion ban.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan school districts face lawsuits alleging retaliation, lack of due process
Several Michigan school districts have been sued by parents in recent years, on topics as varied as COVID-19 shutdowns, masking, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some parents and others say they have voiced concerns at school board meetings, only to be met with retaliation by school officials. “Throughout the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
HometownLife.com
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
wlen.com
New Michigan Deer Harvesting Reporting Requirements Could Change; Bill on Gov. Whitmer’s Desk
Lansing, MI – Legislation to change a requirement recently added to track deer harvests in Michigan is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Lenawee County’s State Representative, Bronna Kahle, talked to WLEN News during a 7:40am break about the latest information on the issue…. Rep. Kahle said...
Election Software Founder Gets Arrested; Reignites Election Fraud Claims
(Creative Commons/Wolfram Burner) The arrest of Konnech founder and CEO on suspicion of data theft has reignited conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Eugene Yu is accused of storing Los Angeles County poll worker information on servers in China, in violation of his contract with the county, according to a press statement from the LA County District Attorney's Office. The New York Times was the first to report the story. Yu was arrested in Michigan, his home state, the statement said. The LA DA's office has requested his extradition to Los Angeles.
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
beckerspayer.com
States should invest in Medicare, Medicaid integration: Viewpoint
State Medicaid agencies should invest more in improving care for dual-eligible beneficiaries, healthcare strategists say in an Oct. 6 article for Health Affairs. Strategists with ATI Advisory, the Center for Health Care Strategies, the Scan Foundation and the National Opinion Research Center wrote in an opinion piece that California's Office of Medicare Innovation and Integration could serve as a model for other states to put resources into dual-eligible populations.
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Yes, It’s Against The Rules For Churches To Have Political Signs in Michigan
We are just a month away from election day in Michigan, and things are getting heated. There are several "big things" that could be sending Michiganders to the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. From the governor's race, to local needs, and a proposition on women's rights: everyone has an opinion on what you should be doing when you get to the ballot box.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on term limits, abortion rights, voting rights ballot proposals
DETROIT – The three ballot proposals appearing before Michigan voters in November are widely supported across party lines, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that a majority of voters support the three ballot proposals on legislature term limits, voting rights and abortion rights, regardless of party affiliation.
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
