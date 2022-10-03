ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Check out the new logo at center court for Celtics

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are an organization steeped in history. So whenever any aesthetic change is made, fans take notice. The latest update is impossible to miss.With the Celtics hitting the TD Garden parquet this week for a couple of preseason games, the team debuted its new-look logo at center court.The logo is the same as it's always been in terms of design, but the white backdrop has been removed. The logo itself has increased in size, too.Fans got a first look at this logo a few weeks ago, but couldn't see it in game action until this week.It's clearly a stark contrast to the logo that's been painted at center court for years, as seen below:The Celtics have also, of course, added the number 6 to the paint in front of the free-throw lines on both ends of the court to honor the late Bill Russell.The court will get its official introduction on opening night at TD Garden on Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the 76ers.
NESN

NBA Champion Expected Trade To Celtics At 2022 Deadline

The Boston Celtics were active at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, so much so that a former NBA champion was convinced they had their eyes on him. Amid their rise in the Eastern Conference during the home stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Celtics got busy at the trade deadline to bring in guard Derrick White to bolster their bench for what ended up being a long playoff run. But, could they have had talks to make a different move, for former Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo?
NESN

Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape

The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
NESN

Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout

Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth

BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
NESN

How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
NESN

Patriots Cut Receiver From Practice Squad Ahead Of Lions Game

The Patriots made a change at the lower rungs of their wide receiver depth chart Tuesday. New England released veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Tredwell signed with the Patriots ahead of their season opener after one...
NESN

Ex-Patriots Receiver Visits Lions Ahead Of Matchup Vs. New England

With four wide receivers for the Lions winding up on Wednesday’s injury report and not participating in practice, Detroit is in need of some healthy bodies at the position. And the Lions just might look to a former Patriots wideout to fill the void with a Week 5 matchup against New England coming up on Sunday.
NESN

Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL

The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
NESN

Patriots Newcomer Sends Out Message Amid Early Season Struggles

The New England Patriots are off to slow start in 2022. That seems to have rubbed a few people the wrong way. Sitting with a 1-3 record one month into the season, the Patriots are getting to the point where they are finding out what needs to change. As things stand headed into their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, New England ranks 18th in total offense, 19th in total defense and 28th in turnover differential.
