Derrick White Praises Celtics Breakout Candidate As ‘One Of The Best Shooters’
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White went through his own pivotal second-year leap during the beginning of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. And from the way he spoke following practice Tuesday, White probably wouldn’t be surprised if one of his teammates on the Celtics followed a similar path this season.
Check out the new logo at center court for Celtics
BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are an organization steeped in history. So whenever any aesthetic change is made, fans take notice. The latest update is impossible to miss.With the Celtics hitting the TD Garden parquet this week for a couple of preseason games, the team debuted its new-look logo at center court.The logo is the same as it's always been in terms of design, but the white backdrop has been removed. The logo itself has increased in size, too.Fans got a first look at this logo a few weeks ago, but couldn't see it in game action until this week.It's clearly a stark contrast to the logo that's been painted at center court for years, as seen below:The Celtics have also, of course, added the number 6 to the paint in front of the free-throw lines on both ends of the court to honor the late Bill Russell.The court will get its official introduction on opening night at TD Garden on Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the 76ers.
NBA Champion Expected Trade To Celtics At 2022 Deadline
The Boston Celtics were active at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, so much so that a former NBA champion was convinced they had their eyes on him. Amid their rise in the Eastern Conference during the home stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Celtics got busy at the trade deadline to bring in guard Derrick White to bolster their bench for what ended up being a long playoff run. But, could they have had talks to make a different move, for former Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo?
Video: Jaylen Brown surprises Dorchester middle schoolers with new backpacks
Here's a nice story to share. Celtics star Jaylen Brown pulled up with his Juice truck to Helen T. Davis Academy in Dorchester and hooked up the middle school students with backpacks and gear. Video via Channel 5.
Tommy Pham Bluntly Assesses Play With Red Sox After Trade From Reds
When Tommy Pham was traded to the Red Sox ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, he was a seamless fit and helped keep Boston in games. But he’s regressed a bit in the final weeks of the 2022 season. “It’s been terrible,” Pham told The...
Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape
The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout
Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth
BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
Patriots Cut Receiver From Practice Squad Ahead Of Lions Game
The Patriots made a change at the lower rungs of their wide receiver depth chart Tuesday. New England released veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Tredwell signed with the Patriots ahead of their season opener after one...
Ex-Patriots Receiver Visits Lions Ahead Of Matchup Vs. New England
With four wide receivers for the Lions winding up on Wednesday’s injury report and not participating in practice, Detroit is in need of some healthy bodies at the position. And the Lions just might look to a former Patriots wideout to fill the void with a Week 5 matchup against New England coming up on Sunday.
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL
The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
Patriots Newcomer Sends Out Message Amid Early Season Struggles
The New England Patriots are off to slow start in 2022. That seems to have rubbed a few people the wrong way. Sitting with a 1-3 record one month into the season, the Patriots are getting to the point where they are finding out what needs to change. As things stand headed into their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, New England ranks 18th in total offense, 19th in total defense and 28th in turnover differential.
