UnitedHealthcare names CEO of Oklahoma Medicaid
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Oklahoma, the company's Medicaid and D-SNP division, has named Mallory Van Horn CEO. Ms. Horn has been CEO since September, according to LinkedIn. She has been at UnitedHealth Group since 2007, where she first served as the national HEDIS director at UnitedHealthcare. In 2012 she joined...
Humana expanding Medicare Advantage plans to Rhode Island
Humana is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to Rhode Island, offering plans for 2023 in Bristol, Kent and Newport counties, the insurer said Oct. 5. The insurer will also offer its Humana Honor plan in the state, designed to complement Veterans Administration coverage. "We're excited to offer Rhode Islanders new...
States should invest in Medicare, Medicaid integration: Viewpoint
State Medicaid agencies should invest more in improving care for dual-eligible beneficiaries, healthcare strategists say in an Oct. 6 article for Health Affairs. Strategists with ATI Advisory, the Center for Health Care Strategies, the Scan Foundation and the National Opinion Research Center wrote in an opinion piece that California's Office of Medicare Innovation and Integration could serve as a model for other states to put resources into dual-eligible populations.
Blue Shield of California files lawsuit seeking public records in Medi-Cal dispute
Blue Shield of California filed a lawsuit alleging that California violated public records laws by not releasing documents related to the state's Medicaid contract awards, the insurer said Oct. 7. Blue Shield of California lost Medi-Cal contracts in all 13 counties in which it bid. Since the state's Aug. 25...
Minnesota awards Medicaid contracts to 9 payers
Minnesota has awarded contracts to nine payers to manage the state's Medicaid program, the state's human services department said Oct. 5. Contracts were awarded to these nine managed care organizations, according to a news release:. Blue Plus. HealthPartners. Hennepin Health. Itasca Medical Care. Medica. PrimeWest Health. South Country Health Alliance.
'We must be in a position to compete': Horizon Blue Cross pitches regulators on reorganization
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey executives urged state regulators to approve changes to its corporate structure, the Asbury Park Press reported Oct. 7. The payer's executives were speaking at one of three public hearings scheduled in October. Within a month of the final hearing on Oct. 17, New Jersey's insurance commissioner will formally decide whether to approve the company's conversion from a nonprofit health services organization to a nonprofit mutual holding company. The change will allow the company to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers. If approved, Horizon will pay New Jersey $1.25 billion over 25 years.
Aetna, Covenant Health end dispute, ink contract
Aetna and Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health have ended their dispute over reimbursement rates and signed an in-network contract that went into effect Oct. 1. The previous contract between Aetna and Covenant expired Aug. 31, leaving almost 9,000 individuals without in-network coverage. Covenant, which is owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence, operates...
Centene subsidiary Meridian says companion program reduced costs by 33%
Meridian, a Michigan-based Centene subsidiary, said a program with companionship provider Papa reduced participant healthcare costs by 33 percent. The pilot program with Papa ran from May to October of 2021. In an Oct. 6 news release, Meridian said the program paired Medicaid members aged 45 and over who had visited emergency departments five or more times in the past year with "Papa Pals."
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina adds fall prevention partnership
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is working with nonprofit Green & Healthy Homes Initiative to help minimize the risk of in-home falls, the insurer said Oct. 5. Blue Cross NC will identify 900 eligible members based on risk factors like previous falls and health status. Green & Healthy Homes Initiative will work with local service providers to install home modifications that can help prevent falls.
