Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey executives urged state regulators to approve changes to its corporate structure, the Asbury Park Press reported Oct. 7. The payer's executives were speaking at one of three public hearings scheduled in October. Within a month of the final hearing on Oct. 17, New Jersey's insurance commissioner will formally decide whether to approve the company's conversion from a nonprofit health services organization to a nonprofit mutual holding company. The change will allow the company to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers. If approved, Horizon will pay New Jersey $1.25 billion over 25 years.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO