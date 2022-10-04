ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fans Only#Mariners Fans Joy
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners Wild Card games schedule released

After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
SEATTLE, WA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Pays Tribute To Vin Scully With Custom Cleats

Athlete expression can go a long way as they become role models for the community. Of course, athletes are like the rest of us and have their own people to look up to as well. Although there are plenty of options, it’s hard to think of someone better than “The Voice of Dodgers Baseball” himself Vin Scully. Scully passed away this but will always be remembered for his 67 incredible years as the Dodgers announcer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: For Clayton Kershaw, Being ‘Healthy At The Right Time’ Means Everything

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Wednesday with Clayton Kershaw making his final start before the postseason. Kershaw wound up tossing five innings, striking out nine, while allowing just one run on a solo homer. Despite a few hiccups that landed him on the 15-day injured list in 2022, Kershaw displayed a new version of himself that felt like a renaissance performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy