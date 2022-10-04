Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Charges filed in double murder at Laurel Woods apartments
Charges have been filed against a suspect in the double homicide at the Laurel Woods apartments on June 18. Rease Pence, 17, has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement. Pence has been charged as an adult. Pence is accused of killing 28-year-old Jamie Binns and...
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday. Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.
95.3 MNC
Woman accused of crashing into home and battering nurse
A woman is accused of crashing into a home and battering a nurse in Elkhart. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue on reports of a crash on Sunday, October 2, at 3:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Avenger crashed into the side...
abc57.com
Arrest made in burglary of Our Lady of Hungary Church
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the burglary and vandalism of the Our Lady of Hungary Church in June. On Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Cedrick Holloway for burglary. He is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. On June 30, South Bend Police...
abc57.com
Woman accused of crashing into home in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was accused of crashing into a home and then battering a nurse at a hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 3:42 a.m., officers responded to a crash with unknown injuries in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue. Before officers...
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
WNDU
Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
hometownnewsnow.com
Shot Himself While Picture Taking Charges
(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who accidentally shot himself while apparently trying to take a picture of himself with a gun in La Porte. Majestic Porter, 20, 1202 Clay Street, is charged with Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor false informing.
abc57.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 1995 murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1995. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna has been charged with open murder and felony firearms. The sheriff's office planned a press conference Wednesday morning to announce an arrest in a cold...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
WNDU
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
abc57.com
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
Deputies: Arrest made in 1995 Van Buren Co. cold case
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the suspect fled the state shortly after the crime was committed.
WNDU
Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most foster children only need a temporary placement in a foster home, but there are hundreds who need a more permanent arrangement. And we’re trying to help these kids make connections each week with our Wednesday’s Child segments. 14-year-old Victor is a sports...
walls102.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
wkzo.com
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
