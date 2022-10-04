ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

abc57.com

Charges filed in double murder at Laurel Woods apartments

Charges have been filed against a suspect in the double homicide at the Laurel Woods apartments on June 18. Rease Pence, 17, has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement. Pence has been charged as an adult. Pence is accused of killing 28-year-old Jamie Binns and...
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women

A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
City
Niles, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Woman accused of crashing into home and battering nurse

A woman is accused of crashing into a home and battering a nurse in Elkhart. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue on reports of a crash on Sunday, October 2, at 3:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Avenger crashed into the side...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Arrest made in burglary of Our Lady of Hungary Church

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the burglary and vandalism of the Our Lady of Hungary Church in June. On Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Cedrick Holloway for burglary. He is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. On June 30, South Bend Police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of crashing into home in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was accused of crashing into a home and then battering a nurse at a hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 3:42 a.m., officers responded to a crash with unknown injuries in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue. Before officers...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Ozzy
WNDU

Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Shot Himself While Picture Taking Charges

(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who accidentally shot himself while apparently trying to take a picture of himself with a gun in La Porte. Majestic Porter, 20, 1202 Clay Street, is charged with Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor false informing.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Deputies arrest suspect in 1995 murder

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1995. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna has been charged with open murder and felony firearms. The sheriff's office planned a press conference Wednesday morning to announce an arrest in a cold...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer

Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most foster children only need a temporary placement in a foster home, but there are hundreds who need a more permanent arrangement. And we’re trying to help these kids make connections each week with our Wednesday’s Child segments. 14-year-old Victor is a sports...
SOUTH BEND, IN
walls102.com

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN

